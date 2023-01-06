The Dec 22 “Dear Annie” Advice Column in this newspaper really hit me. It is called “Readers share their insight” and contains two letters from women who were sexually abused as children, plus one recounting that her mother was molested when she was young. To me, key messages of the letters are the value of disclosing the abuse, and of believing the person when they tell.
To tell can help stop the abuse. It may also save others from suffering at this person’s hands, and it can encourage more victims to come forward.
Sexual abuse generally happens in secret, out of the sight or hearing of others. The victim is often someone with much less power than the perpetrator. This may be because of age, as when a child or teen is abused by an adult. Or there may be a difference in status or connections, such as the perpetrator being a family member, teacher, counselor, employer, or other type of unequal relationship. From the perpetrator’s point of view, this inequality helps ensure that the victim will comply with what the abuser wants, and will keep the secret.
The abuser probably said no one will believe you. But maybe they will, and will help make the abuse stop. If you don’t tell anyone, what will change? Tell someone. If that person doesn’t believe you, then tell someone else. This is not easy to do, but it can make a real difference. You may feel ashamed and think it is your fault; it is not. Abusers count on you feeling that way to keep it secret.
Maybe you resisted and feel you are safe. That was the situation of one the letter-writers. She never told anyone what her stepfather tried, and it never dawned on her that he would change his target to her younger sister. Years later, her sister told her what he had done. The older sister felt guilty for not telling when doing so could have prevented her sister from being victimized.
Both sisters told their mother, who chose not to believe them. Other family members did support the sisters, and the man was convicted and sent to prison. They later learned of two other girls that he sexually assaulted, daughters of his best friend and his girlfriend.
You do not have to be alone. Tell someone: a trusted family member, a teacher, a counselor, a friend. In the North Country, there are specially trained people who can help at the Sexual Assault Services Hotline 1-877-212-2323 and the Child Advocacy Center through the District Attorney’s Office. Telling someone can help it stop. and it can save others from being victimized.
Some people are better listeners than others. Many do not understand that this really happens, or are uncomfortable hearing about it. There are those, however, who understand that you are not to blame. If the first person you tell does not help, do not give up; try someone else.
Telling someone might even make your case against the abuser stronger. You are probably not the only one they abused. Many people who do this, do it over and over, targeting multiple victims. After you report it, others may come forward. Until you told, they may have thought they were the only one.
Testimony about other acts of abuse against other victims can sometimes be admitted into evidence in a different person’s trial. This is not automatic, and depends on the particular facts and legal claims in a case. New York has what is called the Molineux Rule, named after a 1901 decision, that excludes evidence of other crimes if the purpose is to show that the defendant had the propensity to commit the type of crime or is a person of bad character.
The courts need to be careful that juries do not convict someone of a crime simply because they did something similar in the past. However, the Molineux decision itself and others since have identified numerous exceptions, allowing a defendant’s bad acts to be used in evidence for other purposes. In the Harvey Weinstein trial, the judge allowed the testimony of other accusers “to try to establish Weinstein’s motive and a signature pattern of behavior.”
— Penny Clute has been an attorney since 1973. She was Clinton County district attorney from 1989 through 2001, then Plattsburgh City Court judge until her retirement in January 2012.
RESOURCES
Clinton County’s Child Advocacy Center — tinyurl.com/32jackmc
New York State Child Abuse Hotline — 800-342-3720
Sexual Assault Services Hotline — 1-877-212-2323
Sexual Assault Services for counseling appointments, advocacy and education services — 518-561-4430 and online at tinyurl.com/5dyxhn98
