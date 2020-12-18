Justin Trudeau takes more of a beating from pundits and political opponents than most Canadian prime ministers habitually do. That’s because there’s a generalized sentiment Justin got the job thanks to his famous father Pierre’s legacy, and, frankly, his earnestness sometimes seems like an easy target.
So it is with no small measure of astonishment we note Trudeau is earning praise from unlikely quarters for the plan to battle climate change his government unveiled last week.
A scan through a popular online news aggregator in the wake of the announcement reveals a usually skeptical punditry almost stunned at the boldness of the green plan. Even the most hard-core Trudeau-baiters found some good things to say about the scheme, called “A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy.”
The document contains 64 measures designed to, in Trudeauian prose, “make life more affordable for Canadians, make communities more livable, and, at every turn, focus on creating jobs, growing the middle class, and supporting workers in a stronger and cleaner economy.”
The measure that is attracting the most attention is the commitment to raise the price on pollution - known to critics as the “carbon tax” - from its current $30 a tonne to $170 a tonne by 2030. If in fact, Canada is able to do this, along with other measures already in place, the Trudeau government says it will surpass greenhouse-gas emission targets and set the stage to reach net zero emissions by 2050.
The in-coming Joe Biden administration will want to take note of what Trudeau has in mind for the electric vehicle industry, since automobile production is highly integrated between the United States and Canada. The Liberal target of 30 percent of new car sales being electric by 2030 is bound to have an impact on the current arrangement, and Canada would prefer to move in tandem with the U.S.
The timing of this sweeping green plan is no coincidence. Trudeau’s Liberals are obviously looking beyond the COVID-19 crisis to get their political agenda back on track, and, in so doing, position themselves for an election next year in which they hope to shed the shackles of minority government.
There is a whiff, pardon my French and Latin, of déjà vu and carpe diem to Trudeau's 2020-21 agenda. His father famously rebounded from his only electoral defeat in 1979 by unleashing one of the most activist programmes the country had ever seen, from constitutional reform to a sweeping energy program.
By playing a bold and progressive green card, the Liberals would stand to gain precious seats in the three largest provinces, Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia, where environmental issues remain critical, particularly when bundled with post-pandemic economic recovery.
On another unrelated front, Trudeau is taking what some might consider a bold step to neutralize a potential threat in Quebec. There’s been a growing movement to shore up the perceived erosion of the use of French in the province.
The Quebec government is planning to bring in tougher measures in the new year, but one of the simmering grievances has been the exemption federally regulated workplaces enjoy from Quebec’s language laws.
Trudeau says he will end that anomaly by applying Canada’s official languages law to the affected sectors, which include banking and telecommunications. Practically speaking, the change would affect a relatively small number of workers, since most relevant companies already voluntarily comply with Quebec’s laws, but the symbolism would be potent and the benefit for the Liberals tangible.
Having earned generally high marks for his handling of the pandemic - it helps, symbolically, that Canada started vaccinations a week earlier than the U.S. - the Trudeau government stands to benefit politically from a mass vaccination roll-out that so far has proven remarkably smooth and efficient. Supply contracts for various makes of vaccine have been so massive, Canada has been accused of hoarding.
Various scandals and stumbles nearly put an abrupt end to Justin Trudeau’s reign 14 months ago. As Canada and the rest of the world begin to sense hope as an end to the pandemic takes shape, Trudeau’s Liberals may begin to imagine governing with a majority in less dire times.
