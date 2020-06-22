Strawberry season in the North Country is here

Summer in the North Country is short and sweet.
Living this far north, our growing seasons can be challenging. Sometimes it feels as though if you blink, you just might miss it.
Right now, strawberry season is in full swing. Strawberries are the first major berry crop harvested in New York in the summer, ripening before raspberries and blueberries.
The main strawberry season lasts from around mid-June through mid-July. Now is the time to get outdoors and pick your own, or stop by your local farm store and farmers market to get some berries while they last.
Local berries pack much more flavor in comparison with berries picked when not fully ripe for shipping and hauled in from far away.
Like many of our agricultural crops, strawberries have an interesting and global history. Strawberries are a special food for the Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) indigenous peoples of northern New York and Canada, as they are the first fruits to ripen in the spring and summer, symbolizing life.
Strawberry festivals were (and still are) held to celebrate the arrival of wild strawberries. Strawberries were used to make drinks, bread, and dried to make fruit leathers. In the 1700’s, Europeans crossed two species of wild strawberries from the Americas, one from Chile and one from North America, eventually leading to the modern commercial strawberry that we eat today.
The most popular strawberries grown in the North Country are referred to as June-bearing strawberries. June-bearing strawberries, as the name implies, ripen in June and have a somewhat short season.
The flower buds of this type of strawberry actually form in response to short days and cool temperatures in the fall. The buds do not start to develop and open until spring the following year.
June-bearers are ripe now, and will produce a large yield of fruit in a short period of time — so get them while you can! Day-neutral and everbearing strawberries are less popular, and produce berries from spring to fall.
Despite the name, strawberries are not actually true berries, botanically speaking. Each “seed” on the outside of a strawberry is actually an individual fruit!
The red fleshy portion of the fruit is a receptacle, an enlarged piece of the plant connecting the flower to the stem. The small “seeds” are actually fruits called achenes.
Commercial strawberry varieties are propagated by their runners rather than seeds. Over time, strawberries have been selected to produce large, tasty receptacles that we enjoy eating.
Enjoy this sweet season while it lasts!
Elisabeth Hodgdon is the regional vegetable specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension – Clinton County. Reach her at eh528@cornell.edu or 518-561-7450.
