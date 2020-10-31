October Book Reviews: Ghostly towns, killer clowns and demons

“Come Closer”
Sara Gran’s “Come Closer” is a disconcerting horror novella that creeps into your skin and stays.
The story is a marvel that obscures the line between real and imaginative, possession and mental illness. Gran raises the question brilliantly in this brief, powerful narrative about whether or not demon possession can really happen.
Amanda lives a happily married life with her husband Edward until Amanda is visited by a woman named Naamah. She is beautiful, dark hair and has a white, sandy beach complexion. But it is the woman’s sharp fangs that dazzle Amanda and beckon her to the dark side.
Day after day and week after week, the images of this strange woman encroach on Amanda and Ed’s life. Amanda is manipulated by this strange phenomenon and begins to act out of character, stealing items from stores, showing up late to work, quarrelling more often with her husband, and eventually cheating on him. But she knows it is out of her control. Amanda is awakened in the night by dreams of Naamah on a red beach amid a red ocean, but it is the obscurity of the dreams that bleed into real life.
As the story progresses, Amanda’s behavior worsens, and everything and everyone around her are in grave danger. As her life starts to spiral out of control, Amanda’s hunger to destroy her loved ones, friends, coworkers, and even herself, reaches a fevered pitch of utter disturbance.
Gran builds a compelling story that will stick with you long after you finish reading. A psychological horror of biblical proportions. A perfect Halloween read.
“Clown in a Cornfield”
Readers with a phobia for clowns should steer clear of Adam Cesare’s young adult debut novel, “Clown in a Cornfield.”
Quinn and her father move from the hustle and bustle of Philadelphia to Kettle Springs, Missouri where the small town’s mascot is a clown. Making new friends and beginning a new chapter in her life worries Quinn. It is not always easy picking up and moving to a different place, but Quinn learns quickly, establishing close bonds with kids at school.
When she is invited to a party, Quinn accepts, wanting to learn more about her classmates and the history of Kettle Springs. But the grounds where the party is held hold a disturbing past. A Kettle Springs resident died at the scene a year ago. The same juniors and seniors who threw the first party were responsible for the fire and pranks, posting their shenanigans on YouTube.
But now someone wants revenge for what happened a year ago. Someone dressed in a clown costume is stalking the unruly, irresponsible teenagers. And one by one, a trail of bodies starts piling up, a gory massacre of retaliation.
“Clown in a Cornfield” starts out slowly, and Cesare spends the first third of the novel building relationships and distinctions between his characters. The last two hundred pages are nonstop and grisly as the narrative plays out like a feature-film slasher flick.
“Harrow Lake”
Kat Ellis’s “Harrow Lake” is a twisty, delicious read that quickly picks up speed in its creepy-crawly, suspenseful atmosphere.
At the outset of this gripping young adult mystery, horror filmmaker Nolan Nox is attacked in his New York City apartment. His daughter, Lola, witnesses the horrifying tragedy and flees from the city to live with her grandmother at Harrow Lake, the sight of Nolan’s horror film, “Nightjar.”
Lola arrives in the ghostly small town, but nothing is as it seems. Her grandmother’s strange behavior sets Lola on edge, but things turn more sinister when Lola starts snooping around town, talking to the locals who seem obsessed with her father’s macabre past.
As Lola learns more about the history of Harrow Lake and the folklore of a mysterious man named Mister Jitters, soon she is stalked and threatened by something menacing, much more nightmarish than her father’s horror movies.
“Harrow Lake” is a haunting and convincing tale of terror, unnerving in its cinematic presentation. Be prepared to be frightened and entertained. And although there is a handful of unanswered questions left for the reader to contemplate by the end of the novel, Ellis succeeds at keeping us guessing and thinking and turning those pages.
