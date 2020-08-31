While September has become synonymous with flannel and pumpkin-spiced everything, in the Champlain Valley it also goes hand in hand with apple harvest.
Champlain Valley orchards produce many apple varieties, most of which will be at the peak of flavor over the course of the next few weeks.
Throughout September and October, I strongly encourage you to visit our region’s local farm stands to try as many different apples, with all of their unique flavors and textures, as you can.
Here’s a short list of a few key varieties to try this autumn:
EARLY RISERS
Paula Red is one of the earlier varieties harvested in the Champlain Valley, generally beginning in late August. This variety is similar in flavor to McIntosh, with a hint of strawberry.
Zestar is another relatively early apple, ripening in late August to early September. It is crisp and juicy, and has a balanced sweet and tangy flavor.
OLD FAVORITES
McIntosh is a local favorite. Call me biased, but the Champlain Valley’s sunny days and cool nights in the early fall provide the perfect growing conditions to produce some of the best Macs around. McIntosh are tangy, juicy, and a perfect snacking apple. Expect these to be ready early to mid-September.
Honeycrisp likely needs no introduction at this point. It is well known for its extremely crisp texture and its sweet/tart flavor. These will also be available beginning about mid-September.
Gala is currently the most widely-grown apple variety across the United States, and many people enjoy it for its sweet flavor and crisp texture. These will be available about mid-September.
Cortland is closely related to McIntosh, and was developed in New York in 1898. They are sweet with a touch of tartness. They should be available beginning late September/early October.
CORNELL CREATIONS
Autumn Crisp was developed at Cornell University, where it currently the most popular selling variety at the Cornell Orchards. It’s a crisp, juicy apple with a good mix of sweet and tart. It also is slow to brown when cut, so makes great apple slices.
SnapDragon was also developed at Cornell University, and is closely related to Honeycrisp. It is known for its crisp texture and spicy/sweet flavor, which has been described as having hints of vanilla and spice. Expect these beginning late September.
Macoun is another McIntosh relative, and was developed in New York in 1932. This variety is an excellent combination of sweet and tart, and is only available for a very short time beginning around early October.
RubyFrost is another recent Cornell variety. Like Autumn Crisp, this apple is crunchy, has a great balance of sweet and tangy, and browns very slowly when cut, making it another great pick for sliced apples. This is one of our later varieties, so expect to find them at farm stands around late October.
This list is far from exhaustive, and each farm is going to have additional unique varieties to try. So this season, I recommend picking up your old favorites, and trying out some new ones as well!
Mike Basedow is a regional tree fruit specialist with the Cornell Cooperative Extension Eastern NY Commercial Horticulture Program. He can be reached at mrb254@cornell.edu
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.