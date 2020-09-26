It was going to be a beautiful day and my friend Wendy Patunoff decided to take her eight year old grandchildren, Bennet and Sylvie Dickerson on a hike. Baxter Mountain in Keene was the goal and she invited me to join them. I eagerly accepted the invitation knowing this was also a good opportunity to bring my goldendoodle Bucky along. Baxter Mountain located off Spruce Hill is a popular family hike of 3 miles round trip.
It was a chilly 53 degree morning as we drove our vehicles towards the Keene. As I approached Upper Jay, I was surprised by a traffic jam. I smiled as I stopped my car and watched a herd of cattle crossing the road to greener pastures. I thought to myself, I love where I live.
Soon, we arrived at the trailhead and the kids, grandmas and dog all piled out of our vehicles happy to start our hike. The trail sign had an extra memo attached to it with information about hiking during Covid 19 and we all made sure we were prepared with our masks.
Baxter is easy to moderate but full of fun things to check out. I have to mention that Bennett and Sylvie are not only best friends but also twins. They were a pleasure to watch how each time one would spot something interesting they would call the other over to check it out. I asked that if they spotted any mushrooms to please let me know as I like photographing them. I lucked out as there were many, many varieties along the trail. As I stooped down to take a photo of one, Sylvie did the same, only she had a watch with a camera feature on it. While we were taking the picture, Bennett announced how many steps we had taken so far using his fitbit. Technology and kids, it is something else.
Bennett, Sylvie and Bucky led the way calling out mushrooms they found along with the trail markers. Part of the path had switchbacks and Bennett decided to name these zigzags - a very appropriate name I have to say. Halfway up the trail, we stopped for a break and to enjoy some homemade cookies their Mom had made. That’s the joy of hiking with young ones - it is more about the journey and not the destination as we sat and chatted while they munched on their treat.
There are a couple of rocky sections on the trail. This was no obstacle for our crew as the kids were like mountain goats with Bucky hot on their trail. Before long we arrived at the summit. There are several trails that wind back and forth on the top but no matter which one you choose eventually you’ll end up on the main one. For such a tiny mountain, the views are exceptional. We explored the top a bit then picked a smooth, large rocky area to take a break and have a bit to eat. Bucky took this time to stretch out and rest. The kids each had a bright, red apple that they were munching on when all of a sudden Bennett let out a yell as I watched his apple quickly roll and bounce by me off the side of the cliff. I’m sure our laughter could be heard across the mountain tops. Grandma Wendy took this moment to point out that this is why we are careful as we don’t want to be the one rolling and bouncing off the rocks.
Alas, it was time to hit the trail and head back. We met some considerate hikers on their way up with all of them wearing masks or stepping off the trail to let us pass. On one section of the trail, we stopped to explain what a cairn was while Bennett and Sylvie proceeded to construct a tiny one. A cairn is a pile of stones which are used to direct hikers the best route on a trail.
Back at the car we said our goodbyes and were off. On my ride home, I thought of what a great day it was watching our younger generation enjoying nature, getting exercise and loving it. As I looked in my rear view mirror, I could see an exhausted but contented Bucky stretched out on the back seat sound asleep. It was a good day. Happy Trails.
On a side note, Wendy has hiked Silver Lake Bog, Copperas Pond, Cobble Lookout and Big Crow with Sylvie and Bennet. These are all great choices for kids.
Directions: The trailhead is located 2.0 miles east of the interaction of NY 73 and NY 9N at the top of Spruce Hill.
