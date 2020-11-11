Effective November 1st of this year, everyone in all vehicles must be either in a child restraint seat or belted in no matter where you are sitting or your age, and it’s about time. State law has previously mandated driver and front seat passengers must be belted or in a child restraint seat and rear-seat passengers under 16 years of age must be in a child restraint seat or restrained by a safety belt. But, until November 1st, rear seat passengers 16 years and above were not required to wear a seat belt, but a new state law now requires that everyone is restrained, with the exception of those that have a doctor’s excuse.
A citation for a violation of this law for rear-seat passengers age 16 or older must be issued only to the passenger. The maximum fine for a conviction is $50 plus the applicable surcharge, which is $93 for a violation in a town or village.
This is a law based solely on safety. Statistics from the U.S. Dept. of Transportation indicate that chances of surviving an impact are greater if a vehicle occupant remains in the vehicle. How important is it not to be ejected in a collision? Check this out:
· Only one percent of occupants using seatbelts were ejected from their vehicle.
· 18 percent of occupants not wearing seatbelts were ejected.
· 74 percent of occupants totally ejected died!
In New York State, compliance with the previous mandatory seatbelt requirements is over 90 percent. New York has a primary seatbelt law, which means you can be stopped and ticketed for non-compliance. In some states, the seatbelt law is a secondary one, which means a driver must be stopped for another violation first, not just failure to wear a seatbelt. Compliance is higher in states where it is a primary law.
Also taking place on November 1st is an amendment to Vehicle and Traffic Law (VTL) section 1229-c which now requires backseat passengers in a taxi or livery to also be restrained by a safety belt. Tickets for this violation can be issued to a parent or guardian so such passenger only if the violation occurs in the presence of the parent or guardian. As part of this law all taxis and liveries must have a notice posted in the vehicle that states “Seatbelts must be available for your use. You must buckle up, it’s the law.”
These new laws are only common sense. Although seatbelt compliance is high in NYS, approximately 50 percent of vehicle deaths are with drivers and passengers that are not belted. Wearing a seatbelt when driving or riding is the most important thing you can do. Now, finally, it is mandatory by law for everyone.
