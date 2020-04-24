In early March, my wife and I paid a visit to a dear friend who was in the palliative care unit at a nearby hospital. In our pleasant chat, we noted the room she was in was on the same floor where there used to be a maternity ward, where our second son was born.
He had his first view of Quebec City from the sunroom at the end of the corridor. It was, sadly, also the last view of the city for our friend, who died about a week after our visit.
Within three weeks of our visit, that same hospital was well on the way to becoming the epicentre for the COVID-19 outbreak in the city.
More than half of the 28 deaths attributed to the virus in the area have been at the hospital. More than 60 other patients are infected and nearly 90 of the staff at the hospital are off the job because they have the virus or are in precautionary isolation.
What’s happened at that hospital is a microcosm of the impact of the coronavirus all across Quebec. The province has by far the largest number of cases of the 10 provinces and three territories.
Of the 38,200 cases in Canada as of this writing, well over 20,000 of them are in Quebec. Ontario, with a population five million more than Quebec, has 11,700 cases.
Of the 1,800 deaths across the country due to COVID-19, 1,040 are in Quebec. Of that number, 850, or more than 80 percent, have been residents of care homes, who, sad but true, are much more vulnerable to infection than the younger general population.
This dubious status has led to inevitable questions of why the coronavirus has hit the province so much harder than elsewhere. In fact, Quebec’s infection rate per capita is about the same as that other hotspot, the United States.
According to what can be gleaned from experts and commentators, there are two main reasons for Quebec’s disproportionately high rate of infection, both of which are interconnected.
For reasons relating to history and sociology, Quebec has by far more seniors living in various levels of care homes than any other province in Canada, about two-thirds of which are privately operated. The others, known as long-term care and housing centres (Centres d'hébergement et de soins de longue durée), are either funded and operated by the government, or managed privately under government contract.
Quebec’s patchwork system of care homes has come under fire in recent years because of the lack of regulation and notorious complaints of under-staffing and underpaid staff. The Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ), the party currently in power, had vowed in the 2018 election campaign to launch a multi-billion dollar revamp of what Premier Francois Legault called the “dreaded” care homes of the province.
The coronavirus epidemic, alas, has exposed the failings of the care homes, with the explosion of cases pushing staffing beyond limits and forcing the premier to send out a desperate appeal for reinforcements, be they medical specialists, retired nurses and orderlies, and even the Canadian armed forces.
Of the province's 2,600 care homes or seniors residences, about 80 are described as having serious outbreaks of coronavirus, a number that has doubled in recent days.
On the more positive side, the other 2,300 facilities are so-far virus free, with strict preventative measures having an obvious impact.
The other factor behind Quebec’s relatively high COVID-19 incidence relates to another distinctly Quebec tradition - an early spring break. The annual mid-winter week-long holiday for most schools, colleges and universities in the province is usually two weeks earlier in March than elsewhere in the country.
That means thousands of Quebecers who travelled to incubating coronavirus hotspots around the world - including the U.S. - returned home and, before the severity of the pandemic became apparent, began blithely infecting folks at home, including folks in the old folks’ homes.
Another factor, more tactile than tangible, also relates to a Quebec tradition. The two-cheek kiss the province is famous for probably explains the typically higher flu rates in la belle province.
Substitute the nasty COVID-19 for routine flu germs, et voila, Quebecers seem to have smooched themselves into a deadly pandemic.
