At first glance, Quebec Premier François Legault and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would seem to be odd political bedfellows.
Their backgrounds, for starters, are vastly different. Legault, who turned 64 this week, is the son of a small town postmaster. An accountant by profession, he and other investors created what became the largest charter airline in Canada, headquartered in Montreal. A self-made man, in other words.
Justin Trudeau, 49, the son of legendary prime minister Pierre Trudeau, earned a literature degree from McGill University and a teaching certificate from the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, where he taught high school for a few years. He returned to Montreal where he enrolled in and dropped out of engineering and environmental programs. An as-yet unmade man, if you will.
While Legault may have had a more demanding and risky working career, his entry into the political world was much easier than Trudeau’s. In 1998, then-Parti Québecois (PQ) premier Lucien Bouchard handed Legault a senior cabinet portfolio and a safe seat for his subsequent election.
Trudeau the Younger, when he followed the call to politics in 2007, was forced by Liberal party bigs to win the nomination and run in what was then a high-risk seat in a working class Montreal riding.
Even though he was virtually acclaimed leader of the party in 2013, the Liberals had just suffered their worst defeat ever, reduced to only 34 seats and third party status.
Legault left politics in 2009, saying he was disillusioned with the sovereignty movement as led by the PQ. Two years later Legault founded the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ), as a non-sovereignist option to the resolutely federalist provincial Liberal Party. He vowed at the time a CAQ government would never call a referendum on Quebec independence.
It’s becoming apparent Justin Trudeau’s approach to Quebec’s place in Canada has evolved considerably from that of his father whose role of anti-separatist warrior defined Canadian politics for three decades.
Legault and Trudeau find themselves leading Quebec and Canada in dramatically different circumstances from that of Trudeau the Elder and Quebec leaders from René Lévesque to Jacques Parizeau to Lucien Bouchard. The latter two were the principal figures in the 1995 referendum on secession the No side won by a sliver.
Since then support for sovereignty has plateaued, and Legault’s CAQ has essentially supplanted the PQ as the expression of nationalist sentiment.
Neither Legault nor Trudeau are interested in seeing a return to the days of conflict and antagonism that plagued Canada for decades. Hence, when the CAQ government recently unveiled its long-awaited changes to Quebec’s language laws, the reaction from the Trudeau government was almost startlingly calm.
Drawn up to neutralize what certain voices consider to be a decline in the use of French in Quebec, Bill 96 essentially updates measures affecting commercial signs, French usage in businesses, immigrants’ obligation to learn French, the bilingual status of municipalities, access to English-language colleges by francophone students, and access to English services for eligible citizens.
It also contains a demand that has left battalions of constitutional scholars scratching their heads and political commentators howling in a discordant cacophony.
Bill 96 says the Canadian Constitution would be amended to state “Quebecers form a nation” and “French shall be the only official language of Quebec. It is also the common language of the Quebec nation.”
Depending on which legal faction or pundit you believe, the amendments, which the province theoretically could make by itself, would be either strictly symbolic or a golden ticket for Quebec to enact whatever laws it wants.
Trudeau, mindful he needs more seats in Quebec to regain a majority in a coming election, said he had no objection to such politically fraught amendments to the constitution his father had pushed through in 1982, unleashing a storm in Quebec.
Legault’s Bill 96, though drawing harsh criticism from Quebec’s English-speaking community as an assault on rights, and from hard-line nationalists as a sell-out to the former, turned out to be a relatively restrained document.
Legault and Trudeau, both Quebecers who trace their roots in Nouvelle France, back to the 1600s, seemed to have forged an unlikely truce on Quebec’s place in Canada. It’s a complicated entente, with much nuance and clouded by decades of disputes, but both leaders seem determined to avoid the over-heated battles of the past.
