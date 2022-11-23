EDITOR’S NOTE: The Press-Republican will have exclusive coverage of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup from Former North Country resident Dominic Szambowski. Szambowski was a soccer standout in the early 1980’s with Plattsburgh State and later with the Lake Placid Express. He also served as the head women’s coach at North Country Community College in the Adirondacks. Szambowski went on to play professional in the Swiss Erste Liga and then onto Australia for more club soccer. A former Fourth Ward bartender in Plattsburgh, he first covered the Japan-Korea FIFA World Cup 2002 for the Press-Republican. A native of London, England, Szambowski once again will be offering insights periodically over the next month for the Press-Republican on the immensely popular event from his base in Switzerland.
BENZEMA OUT
The Ballon d’Or is awarded to the best player in the world. In 2022 that was France’s Karim Benzema. However, the late injury news on Saturday that an injury would rule him out of the World Cup was a national tragedy in France. The national sports daily L’Equipe called it a Ballon de Plomb (Lead Ball).
Les Bleus however showed no ill effects in their first game — dispatching Australia 4-1 quite tidily.
OFF AND RUNNING
Actor Morgan Freeman told the world that we needed to “act as one big tribe” in the opening ceremony before the first Arab World Cup got underway in what is a huge achievement for the Middle East.
The opening game was easily won by Ecuador with Turkish SuperLiga side Fenerbahçe’s Enner Valencia scoring both goals in a first half that saw hosts Qatar two down within half an hour.
Bribery allegations were swept to one side as the Qataris gave a limp performance that faded out, with grace, from its debutant cameo role. Their junior approach lacked the grit and cunning of more experienced sides. In the end it was not the performance but the country, the occasion and maybe the nation-building that won out.
It was soccer and suddenly the 22nd FIFA World Cup was off and running — after all the shouting.
WHY ARE WE WAITING?
Regular viewers watching the English Premier League (EPL) will attest to how excruciating the time is with the length it takes to take a decision on a whether a goal is, in fact, a goal.
FIFA’s latest technology has put the EPL to shame — cutting down the waiting time by half (on an average 70 seconds to around 25 seconds).
“Al Rihla” the official World Cup ball, has an inbuilt device that transmits data points to the VAR (Video Assistant Referee) room up to 500 times a second (!).
Cameras in the stadium capture ball movements to aid in offside calls. 3D avatar-like images then show which limb or body part caused the offside to the waiting fans.
It’s all rather high-tech and is here to stay at this level. Will we ever see it in Sectional High school soccer play-offs?
WALES BALED OUT — AS USA DROP POINTS
Timothy Weah, son of soccer legend George Weah, got the USA ahead around the half-hour mark after heavy extended USA pressure. The Welsh were happy to get to half-time only one behind. But eight minutes from time it was that man Gareth Bale again. The LAFC player saved Welsh hearts by first earning and then despatching a penalty. For the USA — it was 2 points dropped in a game that they dominated.
LONGER GAMES
Clearly the referees at this World Cup have been told to proper account the time used for time-wasting. Italian Pierluigi Collina, the famously bald Chair of the FIFA Rules Committee had warned us that it was coming. The era of cynical time-wasting tactics by hardened professionals who run down the clock, aided by tactical substitutions, in an era of feigned injuries was over. Combined with long goal celebrations, extensive VAR checks, this lack of game time was killing the beautiful game.
As a result, the Wales versus USA match had over 10 minutes of added time. The England versus Iran clash had 24 minutes added (although there was a clash-of-heads and eight goal celebrations) in the Three Lions impressive victory over the Persian Stars.
GREEN FALCONS PULL OFF THE BIGGEST SHOCK EVER
One of the biggest shocks in World Cup soccer happened when, at the group stage, the part-time USA Men’s National teams defeated England 1-0. That was in the 1950 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. The single goal was famously scored by center-forward Joe Gaetjens. The story goes was that when the result was telegrammed back to the UK (USA 1 England 0) the reporters receiving the score tapped back “please confirm the result is not USA1 England 10”.
Well on Tuesday that was eclipsed in the early game between the Green Falcons of Saudi Arabia who put an end to Argentina’s 36-match winning streak. Their two early second-half goals rubbed out Lionel Messi’s first half penalty and sent Argentina crushing to defeat. The performance was very poorly received back home.
Nine (yes 9) of the Saudi starters come from one club in Saudi Arabia — the famous Al Hilal FC. It has not gone unnoticed that they are managed by former Argentinian international Ramon Diaz, who previously played in the World Cup for Argentina and alongside Maradona.
The ONE LOVE ARMBAND U-Turn
“One Love, One Heart – Let’s get together and feel alright,” sang Bob Marley with the Wailers in 1965. This however isn’t about that classic reggae song rather than an attempt by the Belgium, Danish, English, German, Dutch, Swiss and Welsh soccer federations to bring about a campaign of awareness largely centered around LGBTQ inclusion.
To do so the captains of each national team were to sport a multi-colored armband. The teams had informed FIFA in September that they were going to do it. If fined – the teams would simply pay the fine. That was the game plan.
Dutch star Virgil van Dijk said he was going to proudly wear it — as did England’s Harry Kane. That was until the ruling came down, at the last minute, that “Yellow cards” would now be issued to the player if they wore the armband. In effect one bad tackle and you could be sent off.
The result was that the federations backed down and issued a joint statement forbidding their captains to partake in the initiative.
Commented
