EDITOR’S NOTE: The Press-Republican will have exclusive coverage of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup from Former North Country resident Dominic Szambowski. Szambowski was a soccer standout in the early 1980’s with Plattsburgh State and later with the Lake Placid Express. He also served as the head women’s coach at North Country Community College in the Adirondacks. Szambowski went on to play professional in the Swiss Erste Liga and then onto Australia for more club soccer. A former Fourth Ward bartender in Plattsburgh, he first covered the Japan-Korea FIFA World Cup 2002 for the Press-Republican. A native of London, England, Szambowski once again will be offering insights periodically over the next month for the Press-Republican on the immensely popular event from his base in Switzerland.
SEMI-FINALS
Croatia vs Argentina
Morocco vs France
QUARTER FINAL SCORES
Croatia 1 Brazil 1 (Croatia win 4-2 on pens After Extra Time)
Argentina 2 Netherlands 2 (Argentina win 4-3 on pens After Extra Time)
Morocco 1 Portugal 0
France 2 England 1
CAGEY CROATIA BURN SLEEPY BRAZIL
Brazil vs Croatia
Croatia’s modus operandi is to lull you into extra time and then win on penalties. This is the second tourney in a row that this little nation is into the semis.
The conquer of Brazil set off mass celebrations in their homeland where independence was granted just over 30 years ago. Croatia is a predominantly Christian country with a population of under 4 million — who always seem to punch above their weight on the world stage.
They feature Luka Modric – a diminutive, little general in midfield and Dinamo Zagreb keeper Dominik Livakovic who was again the hero by stopping all that Brazil threw at him in regulation time to bring the encounter into extra time at zip-zip. How Brazil would rue their missed chances.
Into extra time Neymar (who was off the pace all night) showed one flicker of brilliance when he pulled off two neat wall-passes taking him into Livakovic ‘s 6-yard box where he dutifully skied his shot into the roof of the goal.
Leading 1-0, Brazil were now running down the clock with a swagger of a team already there.
Croatia’s coach Zlatko Dalic brought on the Big-Timber in Bruno Petrovic and the offense picked up. This was the lumbering home-based journeyman who had plied his trade with lower division Italian clubs before returning home to domestic Croatian football with Dinamo Zagreb.
Bearded Bruno chased down the Brazilian defense, contested every header and with 3 minutes to go, broke Brazilian hearts by slotting home the equalizer after a great pass from Perisic. Apt that Perisic turned provider as his telling pass showed why he has graced the rosters of the biggest clubs in Europe. Perisic is nicknamed “The Hen” by his teammates, in reference to his upbringing on his dad’s chicken farm, showed that this time he was actually a regal rooster.
The Selecão were the team to beat but unceremoniously were dumped out in the penalty shootout.
Save for his goal, Neymar did not really excel and the other stars Richarlison, and Vinicius Jr. really didn’t show up and were substituted early. Shocker — The Boys from Brazil were out.
NEARLY-BOYS NETHERLANDS OUSTED BY THE ILL-TEMPERED ARGENTINIANS
Argentina vs Netherlands
Argentina won this one in an ugly fashion that left them feeling relieved once the shouting had stopped. It was a game where both sides showed a panache for irritating the other through practicing the Dark Arts of soccer. It was an argumentative affair. Spare a thought for the Oranje of the Netherlands nearly-men who never quite go on to win anything.
The match had a world record card count with 18 yellows and a very late double-yellow send off for Dumfries. Spanish referee Mateu Lahoz beat the previous record of 16 cards from the “Battle of Nuremberg” that took place between Portugal and Netherlands in the 2006 World Cup in Germany.
After 34 minutes, a wonderfully disguised pass by Messi set Atlético Madrid’ s Nahuel Molina in to score. Messi himself then dispatched a 76-minute penalty after Acuna was brought down by Dumfries on the outer reaches of the penalty area. It was two-nil and Argentina were coasting.
Lake Placid soccer legend Larry McFaddin (long-time coach at NCCC) would always drum into his North Country teams that “2-0 is the worst lead in soccer”. Meaning if you push for one more it is over, but if you sit back and the opponents can get one then the momentum really changes. That is exactly what happened.
Born in Borne, Netherlands and 6 foot 6 inches, Wout Weghorst, was thrown on by 71-year-old Dutch coach Louis van Gaal to orchestrate a revival in the 78th minute. The big-man can best be described as a man-mountain target man and goal-poacher. He grabbed a header in minute 83 but with time ticking away in the 90+11th minute the Dutch won a last gasp free kick.
Tuen Koopmeiners decided not to shoot but slyly fed the ball to Wouters who turned on a proverbial 50-cent Euro piece and slid the ball past the onrushing Argentine keeper Emmy Martinez. Cue delirium and extra time. The Dutch now had the Argentinians on the ropes.
Many would have kept up this offensive tactic (down the throat soccer) as clearly the Argentinians could not handle this aerial bombardment. Incredibly the Netherlands reversed tactics to knocking it around in extra-time and soon penalties beckoned.
Argentina prevailed and the comeback kings of the upstart Netherlands were out. More shenanigans and industrial language were exchanged in the tunnel. A clearly rankled Messi stated that “Van Gaal says that he plays football but then he just puts in tall people and began to hit (long) balls”.
This one was a battle, and the battle was edged by the Argentinians.
THE DREAM CONTINUES FOR MOROCCO
Morocco vs Portugal
The dream continues for Morocco as they rip hearts out along the Iberian Peninsula — adding a Portuguese belt to the Spanish one, they had already collected. In the battle of two teams who proudly wear the Red-and-Green a question kept surfacing — Could Morocco really go all the way? Support for Moroccans vastly outnumbered the Portuguese fans at the Al Thumama stadium – there was indeed something in the air.
After nervy opening encounters, Morocco struck through Sevilla’s Youseff En-Nesyri just before half-time. After previously spurning his two previous headers he connected well on the end of a Yahia Attiyat-Allah cross with a towering nod home.
In truth, Porto’s Portuguese keeper Diogo Costa had flapped at the cross, when he should have punched, to tarnish slightly his reputation as a young steady keeper.
The cross provided by 27-year-old full-back Attiyat-Allah, who plays domestically in the Moroccan league for Wydad AC. He showed exactly why he might attract offers after this World Cup. This was just one of the several pillaging runs he made down the left side.
All this was rudimentary as cue rapture in Qatar and around the world – the underdogs were (incredibly) one up and looked like they would dig in and die to protect that slim advantage.
For Portugal, Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandez hit the woodwork and had several chances either side of the half. Even the summoning of Cristiano Ronaldo (brought on early in the second half with around 40 minutes to go) could not sway the outcome of this tie.
Benfica youngster Goncalo Ramos, who had destroyed the Swiss in the last match, was withdrawn and really didn’t fire up at all. Great defensive play was maintained and suddenly it was all over. Both teams missing clear chances towards the end as the game stretched.
No team from outside South America or Europe has ever won a World Cup – yet Morocco becomes the first Arab (and African nation) to make the semi-finals. These Atlas Lions are for real.
FRENCH TOO STRONG ENGLAND CHOKE
England vs France
There was a real sense of history before the start of this one. Could France win the World Cup twice in a row — a feat only achieved by Italy in 1938 and Brazil in 1962. The Three Lions would be a stern test for the world champion Les Bleus.
This was a match where the Two-Sevens clashed. France made the semifinals for a record seventh time it also became the seventh time England were eliminated at quarterfinal stage — more than any other team.
Before the 20-minute mark, Real Madrid’s Aurélien Tchouaméni set the French up with a well taken long strike after receiving the ball from Antoine Griezmann. It swept into the bottom left corner of the goal despite the despairing dive of English keeper Jordan Pickford. This was then a cagey affair until halftime.
England came out stronger after the half-time break with Jude Bellingham’s juicy volley testing French Keeper Hugo Lloris’ reach in the 47th minute but the French keeper just managed to tip it over the bar. When, six minutes later, Saka was impeded by Tchouaméni after a quick one-two with Bellingham brought him into the area — a penalty was given for the clip.
Harry Kane stepped up to the penalty spot and converted with confidence.
The game was to-and-fro from hereon in but France were on top again after a fantastic Griezmann cross found that old warrior Olly Giroud ready to launch home a great header that beat keeper Pickford for speed and sheer strength.
England huffed to no avail, but when, in the 81st minute, Hernandez pushed Mason Mount in the back – The Three Lions were back in the game via a VAR-awarded penalty kick. This would surely see this tie into extra time.
Alas poor Harry Kane did not get the memo and skyed the penalty shot. He wanted the world to swallow him up as he bit his shirt in ignominy. France’s Mbappé looked on and could not contain his joy at Kane’s poor luck.
The inventive Grealish was brought on but with little time to create anything – it was all over for the English once more on the world stage.
English comedian Kevin Day, TV personality and respected soccer author (who knows and loves the North Country well) commented on this latest failure by his country. He explained the England’s continuing pain to produce when it counts is down to the prevailing conservative old school management style.
He said: “We’ve choked again as (coach) Southgate, like Roy Hodgson before him, wanted to avoid defeat rather than trying to win. Mount and Grealish (who did not start) are better, more creative players. We had real quality available in midfield, and up front, but the team spent the first half with their back to the goal. The coach continues to stick with central defender Maguire whilst leaving better soccer-playing defenders home in England.”
The French prevailed once more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.