For years now, I've been exercising every morning in an effort to keep fit and stay alive. My doc says it's good for me.
I've acquired equipment over time and put it into my cellar, where, first thing I do once I drag myself out of bed is to bend and stretch for about 10 minutes – diligently counting each maneuver -- then go to the equipment.
I have a rowing machine – not one of those modern apparatuses that help you out with momentum on each pull. This is an old-fashioned one that feels as if you're rowing too big a boat with a safe on the back seat. I do 600 pulls on that.
Then I do a bunch of weight-lifting. I'm not especially strong, but I'm dedicated, and I do a certain number of each lift to try to benefit various parts of my aging body.
Then I get on my stationary bike that has aerobic arms that rock back and forth to strengthen the top of your body while you pedal to exercise your legs.
The electronic indicators are all shot, though, so, unless I count my cycles, I never know when I'm done. I don't want to stay on that thing all day and wind up collapsing from exhaustion.
So, you see, in order to keep a steady exercise regimen day after day, because of my ancient equipment I have to count my reps. (That's short for repetitions, which I learned years ago from workout enthusiasts who actually knew what they were doing.)
One thing about counting is that it helps take your mind off how grueling this whole effort is.
But one of the unintended consequences of counting all these things that are good for me is that it has imposed on me this habit of counting everything that goes on in my life, which is bad for me.
That habit has come to expand far beyond my basement.
I now count steps I take when I walk to my garage. When I shave, I count each stroke over my radiant skin. If I hear a clock tick, I can tell you how many seconds have elapsed. (When I watched television not long ago, I used to unintentionally count the number of times I saw My Pillow ads.)
My wife is a deeply committed walker for exercise and welcomes me whenever I'm willing to accompany her on her daily trek. If it weren't for her illuminating and inspiring conversation, I'm sure I'd be counting every stride I take. Out of sheer habit, I try, but she quickly distracts me with some pithy observations.
The other night, her cat was sleeping with us. This is not an uncommon practice on this cat's part. In fact, he has been doing it for just about his entire 20-plus years living with us.
When choosing a spot to settle in for the night, the cat often chooses a section of my pillow where I would snuggle my own head if I had my way, but no matter. I can find room elsewhere, often at right angles with my neck.
Every now and then, the cat will slip under the covers, where he can reap the dual benefit have having my wife's hand stroking his back and my ear to nestle his throat against.
That stroking evokes the most pleasurable purrs imaginable, unfortunately spewing directly into my ear. My wife and her cat spend most of the night in utter rapture.
The other night, though, my wife suffered the apparent misfortune of a night of erratic sleep, in which those feline purrs were at direct odds with her goal of floating back to dreamland.
“Boy, that's loud,” she noted with uncharacteristic annoyance. She turned over in something of a huff hoping to go back to sleep. "How many times do you suppose she's purred since she got into bed?”
“Four hundred twenty-nine,” I replied, and resumed counting.
Bob Grady worked for the Press-Republican newsroom in a variety of positions for almost 40 years, retiring as editor in 2011. For 20 of those years, he wrote a weekly column, often based on his maladroit acquaintances, including his wife’s cats and his friend Ted. He still lives in Plattsburgh.
