The impact of injuries caused by falling is one of the most pressing health issues for older adults. Broken bones and other injuries caused by falls can lead to long periods of painful recovery and immobility, permanent diminishment of quality of life, and in some instances, even fatal consequences.
Fall injuries are often associated with very advanced age, but risk increases much younger than many think. In the United States, 10 million people aged 50 and older have osteoporosis and 43 million have low bone mass, which is a major risk factor for fractures caused by a fall. In fact, 10% of falls by persons 65 and older result in major injuries, too often with profound consequences. Hip fractures due to falls are the leading cause of injury-related death for people over age 65.
New York State and the North Country are no exception, and in fact have some of the highest fall related injury rates. More than 130,000 fall-related injuries that require hospital care occur each year in New York. Of those requiring hospitalization, more than half are discharged to nursing homes or inpatient rehabilitation centers.
Looking at the county rankings of fall injuries by persons 65 and older that require emergency room care, the North Country unfortunately stands out for the wrong reasons. According to state Department of Health data, Clinton County ranks third highest in the state, Franklin County ranks ninth and Essex 16th.
As a practicing orthopaedic surgeon in this region, I can confirm the frequency of these injuries in our community. However, they are not inevitable and there are several things people can do to help prevent falls and reduce the risk of serious injury when a fall occurs.
PREVENTING FALLS
A full third of falls are due to slips, trips, and stumbles, so be sure your home is clear of trip hazards. Area rugs and coffee tables are common culprits. Do you need them? Are they placed in such a way to best avoid a tripping incident?
It’s also advisable to install hand rails or a seat in the shower, and make sure stairs and stairway railings are sturdy and safe. Low light also contributes to falls, so make sure you have good lighting so you can see where you’re walking, even in the middle of the night.
Outside the home, be on the lookout for uneven pavement, potholes, and ice. In the winter months it can a good idea to install traction cleats on a pair of your shoes; these are readily available online and in stores, especially in the winter.
If you need repairs inside or outside your home, contact your county’s Office for the Aging for help completing applications for home repairs and safety upgrades, and to find out about other services and volunteer opportunities to support your health, safety, and happiness.
REDUCING RISK OF A SERIOUS INJURY SHOULD A FALL OCCUR
Even doing everything “right” doesn’t eliminate fall risk. There’s just no getting around gravity. One of the best things you can do to prevent a major injury should you fall is to make sure you’re strong and healthy so you can take the impact. Low-impact resistance exercises, water aerobics, strength training, even walking around the block all condition your body and keep it strong and resilient.
It is also important to get evaluated for osteoporosis and low bone mass. Ask your physician about bisphosphonates like Zoledronic Acid or other alternatives, which have been shown to strengthen bones and reduce fractures. If your physician finds that you’re a good candidate for these medicines, take them to build strength in your bones so you can better withstand any potential fall impact. If you haven’t discussed these issues with your physician, your next appointment may be a good time to do so.
And know that you are far from alone. The whole state is aging, the North Country and Adirondacks in particular. Three of the five oldest counties in the state are in the region, including Hamilton, the oldest, where more than a third of the population is 65 and older.
Statistics aside, none of us are getting any younger. If you’re 65 or older, evaluate what precautions you can take to prevent falls and reduce the risk of a serious injury should a fall occur.
— Dr. Bartlomiej Szczech is an orthopaedic surgeon who practices in Lake Placid and is a New York State Society of Orthopaedic Surgeons District Director.
