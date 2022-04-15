Is there any accounting for what barges into a person’s brain under the guise of an arguably intelligent thought?
Get a load of this one: The other night, I was sitting there minding my own business, when a picture of a tuba suddenly, uninvited, meandered into my head.
Why? Who knows? It was just one of those ponderous imponderables.
I have never even touched a tuba. I played the trombone in junior high school but not very well. As a matter of fact, the way I played it, the trombone sounded a lot like a tuba.
Shortly after I fell for an unexplainable yen to take up the trombone, our school band went to perform in our first parade, and our music teacher and director, Mr. Rice, pulled me aside and cautioned me, “ Don’t try to play any music. Just march along and move your slide in tempo with the music. And don’t hit the guy in front of you with the slide on the low notes.” That’s what he thought of my trombone playing.
I quit the trombone in 8th grade because it was taking up too much time that I wanted instead to devote to basketball, which was the real love of my leisure life. Mr. Rice warned me I was making a big mistake: “You could get a college scholarship to play the trombone. You’ll never get one to play basketball,” he huffed.
At the time, I secretly scoffed at that misbegotten advice, believing I could pick any university in America in which to exchange my basketball skills even up for tuition.
Come to find out, though, I wasn’t much better at basketball than I was at the trombone and, as it turned out, had to pay my way through three colleges before somebody finally grudgingly handed over a diploma.
While I was still laboring at it, though, the trombone had become a burden in more ways than I’d envisioned. I had to carry it to basketball, baseball or soccer practice after school every day.
Why did I have to take it to school every day? I can’t remember. Must be Mr. Rice realized I needed more fine-tuning than most of the other band members, so I not only was expected to practice at night, I had to serenade him during the day. That was one of the penalties he had to pay for choosing the career he did.
I had enough trouble hauling that trombone case to school. Imagine trying to escort a tuba?
Out of curiosity, I just looked up tubas on the Internet and found out they weigh anywhere from 30 to 50 pounds, depending on the type. And I thought a trombone was a burden. At least I could lift it and carry it like a suitcase – a full one – but I managed, and I could cram it into my locker.
At that age, a tuba would have been about half my weight. I’d have had to either drag it along the ground with both hands or sling it over my shoulder like a wounded soldier in wartime. (That might be an apt simile, as playing a tuba probably would have been comparable to battlefield combat. Mr. Rice might as well have turned me over to the draft board instead of to the basketball coach.)
As for the music, only in extremely rare cases did a composer ever envision a melody to be assigned to a tuba player’s lips. Instead, those lips were relegated to hitting notes meant to complement – not carry – a tune.
Thus, tuba practice sessions would sound like a collection of random notes drawn out of a hat. Never pleasant and satisfying. Always sounding, at best, like a second fiddle.
Once I was settled in in Plattsburgh years ago, I was tempted to buy a trombone I saw for sale. My wife strongly encouraged me not to give in to temptation. Must be either she had known Mr. Rice or word had leaked up here about my trombone tribulations.
Looking back, it was surprising enough that a little guy like me was enough of a blowhard to coax music out of a trombone. But imagine thinking I’d have had enough hot air to accommodate a tuba?
Bob Grady worked for the Press-Republican newsroom in a variety of positions for almost 40 years, retiring as editor in 2011. For 20 of those years, he wrote a weekly column, often based on his maladroit acquaintances, including his wife’s cats and his friend Ted. He still lives in Plattsburgh.
