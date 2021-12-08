Quiz time! Which United States president said this about where: “The air is intoxicating like champagne but without the hangover the next morning.”
Answer: William Howard Taft, talking about Quebec’s Charlevoix region, just east of Quebec City on the north shore of the St. Lawrence River.
Taft, as astute Press-Republican readers would know, is the only person to serve as president (1909-13) and as chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court (1921-30). Between those gigs, though, Taft held another high office, as president of the Murray Bay Golf Club (1914-21), which is now the oldest golf course in North America still operating on its original site.
The Taft family had summered since 1892 in the Charlevoix, specifically La Malbaie, where the ancestral home, rebuilt after a fire in 1952, still stands on a street renamed a few years ago Côte Taft, in honour of its famous former resident.
In 1925, then-Supreme Court Chief Justice Taft inaugurated the brand new golf course on the nearby grounds of the Manoir Richelieu hotel, a towering castle-like structure built in 1899 by a Canadian steamship company to capitalize on the boom in American visitors.
Over the decades, scores of wealthy and prominent Americans, whether seasonal residents or tourists, have sought the beauty, serenity and seclusion of the Charlevoix region.
Seven minutes west by car along the spectacular coastal road one finds what is certainly one of the world’s most extraordinary private gardens, created by a member of another famous American family.
Francis Cabot, of the New York branch of the family, a wealthy financier and passionate gardener, spent years and millions creating the 20-acre marvel, called Les Quatre Vents (the four winds). It’s only open to the public four weekends in the summer.
This brief history of the American presence in the magnificent Charlevoix is meant as background to the region’s current emergence as a year-round destination for leisure-seekers from around the world. This week, a 300-room Club Med resort opened at the base of the mythical mountain looming over the St. Lawrence, le Massif de la Petite-Rivière-Saint-François.
Certain hardy ski enthusiasts and winter outdoorsy types will recall that barely 20 years ago le Massif was still a mysterious and pretty much untouched destination, boasting the highest elevation in eastern Canada and copious snowfalls. Back then, to ski down the beast you first had to mount it by taking a school bus ride up a rough road.
Then, as has become legend, Daniel Gauthier, ski buff and co-founder of le Cirque du Soleil, finding himself with an excess of liquidity and a dream in his heart, bought Le Massif, lock, stock and panoramic view in 2002.
Le Massif de Charlevoix recreational-tourism project was a big dream, indeed, with eco-friendly lodging, gourmet restaurants and even an excursion train to get there from Quebec City.
Some $300 million has been poured into the development of the mountain, about a third of which is public money through Quebec government investment agencies.
Gauthier, however, kept his eye on a particular prize attraction for the mountain, one that he hoped would stabilize the vagaries of seasonal revenues. Four years after initially announcing the resort deal with France-based, Chinese-owned Club Med, the dream is a reality with some 19,000 reservations already made. That’s a promising jump on the 50,000 annual capacity.
The long-term goal of Club Med Quebec Charlevoix, as it is known officially, is to attract guests from around the planet. The pandemic, of course, has thwarted that plan in the short term, with bookings so far being mostly from Quebec and the rest of Canada with about 15 percent from the U.S. and, curiously, 15 percent from Brazil.
And yes, being a Club Med - the first in Canada and the only year-round mountain resort of the company’s 70 properties - there will be the famous GOs (gentils organisateurs). Reports said the 150 GO jobs were filled rapidly. The resort is having a much harder time filling the less publicly exuberant jobs, such as kitchen staff.
Once upon a time, the “intoxicating” air drew people to the Charlevoix; nowadays it’s a luxury resort that’s the main attraction.
Peter Black is a radio broadcaster and writer based in Quebec City. He has worked on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, in Montreal as a newspaper reporter and editor, and as a translator and freelance writer. He can be reached at pmblack@videotron.ca.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.