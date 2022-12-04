EDITOR’S NOTE: The Press-Republican will have exclusive coverage of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup from Former North Country resident Dominic Szambowski. Szambowski was a soccer standout in the early 1980’s with Plattsburgh State and later with the Lake Placid Express. He also served as the head women’s coach at North Country Community College in the Adirondacks. Szambowski went on to play professional in the Swiss Erste Liga and then onto Australia for more club soccer. A former Fourth Ward bartender in Plattsburgh, he first covered the Japan-Korea FIFA World Cup 2002 for the Press-Republican. A native of London, England, Szambowski once again will be offering insights periodically over the next month for the Press-Republican on the immensely popular event from his base in Switzerland.
THE ROUND OF 16
(in order of games to be played)
Netherland vs USA
Argentina vs Australia
France vs Poland
England vs Senegal
Japan vs Croatia
Brazil vs Korea
Morocco vs Spain
Portugal vs Switzerland
NETHERLANDS VS USA
Superior finishing by the Oranje put paid to the USMNT’s World Cup dream. In minute three, Pulisic had a big chance for the USA but was thwarted by keeper Norbert. Thereafter, a lesson in clinical passing opened up the US defense seven minutes later when Memphis Depay slotted home after a long spell of Dutch possession. Danny Blind doubled seconds before half-time.
With 15 minutes to go Haji Wright made it uncomfortable for the Netherlands with an unusual deflection after Pulisic had crossed. The two-goal buffer was quickly restored when Denzel Dumfries volleyed home and the US were out.
ARGENTINA VS AUSTRALIA
Argentina, the favorites, came out on top here whilst the Socceroos were happy to be there after outplaying woeful Denmark. They return home heroes after capturing the hearts of Australians everywhere. Messi broke the deadlock in the first half and Argentina doubled with a Matt Ryan mistake in possession in the second saw Alvarez poach a goal in the 6-yard box. Craig Goodwin’s consolation deflection goal for Australia was not enough.
THE FINAL GROUP MATCHES
All teams in all groups played their final matches. Pure soccer excitement of the World Game seems to have overcome the general grumblings about Qatar and FIFA that was a mainstay in the first two weeks.
BIG BOYS TUMBLE – REST OF THE WORLD RUMBLE
We’re well over halfway there in a tournament where the winners have always come from South America or Europe.
Big boys Germany, Belgium and the fancied Uruguayans caught the first planes home after tripping up against Japan, Morocco, and Korea respectively. Three teams from the Asian confederation advance: Australia, Japan and Korea, whilst Morocco and Senegal represent Africa.
JAPANESE GET OVER THE LINE WHILE THE GERMANS WHINE
Let’s start with Die Mannschaft, who lost in controversy to Samurai Blue of Japan to exit the World Cup at the Group Stage for the second tournament in a row.
They beat Costa Rica on the final day, but it was all for nothing as the Japanese overcame Spain 2-1 and the Germans went out on goal difference
The real controversy was Kaoru Mitoma’s flick back for onrushing Ao Tanaka to knock home. The ball REALLY looked that it had crossed the Spanish endline for a goal kick. There was a lengthy VAR wait but the goal was given with photos (some doctored - some not) then flooding the internet. The rule is the “whole ball” must cross the line. After the backlash started FIFA chose to announce that it was the curvature of the ball that had ensured that it was not quite over the endline. The fact is that no good referee in the world (pre-VAR) would ever have given it. Commonsense didn’t come into the equation – we are now run by robots.
Japan goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda brilliant on the night and the Germans were then Lufthansa-ed home.
GOLDEN GENERATION TURNS TO RUST; MARTINEZ WAFFLES AS BELGIUM EXIT
They came in as the number two seed but, as identified in their first match, where they were run ragged by a more athletic Canadian team — the Golden Generation were just too old. They whimpered out with a 2-0 shock loss to Morocco and drew Croatia, who both progressed. Belgium coach Roberto Martinez announced his resignation, claiming he made his mind up before the tourney. Maybe he has his eye on a return to his former club Everton of the English Premier League. Current boss, former England international Frank Lampard, is odds on to be gone by Christmas.
URUGUAY OUT AS KOREA CATCH THE LAST 10 MINUTES ON TV
Love him or loathe him, bid farewell to Luis Suarez who was in tears after his 4th and final World Cup. Uruguay beat Ghana 2-0 final game but exited as the Koreans defeated fancied Portugal 2-1. Pictures of Korean captain Heung-min Son addressing his team passionately after the victory in the center circle went viral. The Koreans then watched the last 10 minutes of the Uruguay game camped around on a mobile phone before breaking into celebration at the final whistle.
WHAT’S THE SECRET DENMARK?
The Danes didn’t do themselves any favors by handing over their secret plans to the wily Australians while they were chasing the game in the last 25 minutes trying to get an equalizer.
With around 25 minutes to go Danish coach Kasper Hjulman organized for a substitute to hand instructions to captain Christian Eriksen on the pitch - who then handed it to Pierre Emile Hojbjerg. The note is thought to have contained the Plan B “Route One” ploy to hit the two newly introduced big men Cornelius and Skov.
The mistake was that Danish Tottenham Hotspur defender Hojbjerg read it and then threw it to the ground. Aussie Mitchell Duke uncrumpled the note and ran it over to his bench. Socceroo fitness coach Andrew Clark (who works at FC Copenhagen) – reads Danish. Socceroo Coach Graham Arnold immediately instructed defender Bailey Wright to warm up as extra defensive cover for the last onslaught. The Aussies saw out the victory as the game degenerated into a head-tennis and knock-it long session as fulltime beckoned.
SWISS ROLL THE NEUTRALITY
This was only the second time these teams have ever met — but time does not seem to mend.
The Swiss versus Serbia final group game was always going to court a gargantuan controversy (of an Iran-USA stature).
It all comes down to the second generation of Swiss players whose fathers left the former Yugoslavia for a better life in central Europe the 1980s. Arsenal’s Swiss star Granit Xhaka’s father actually saw jail time in Pristina for protesting in his younger days. The Alpine Messi Xherdan Shaqiri, who now plays in the MLS with the Chicago Fire, has the same roots.
They both are of Kosovan heritage, which has a large ethnic Albanian majority in the new country which declared independence from Serbia in 2008.
In their first 2018 World Cup meeting — both Xhaka and Shaqiri flapped the joined-hand eagle (from the Albanian flag). Their actions set off a riot in the stands.
Former Swiss star player turned coach the affable Murat Yakin tried to downplay the drama before the game.
Xhaka went up against Serbian Man-Mountain goalscorer Aleksandar Mitrovic. The two already are combative in the English Premier League as cross-town London rivals for clubs Arsenal and Fulham.
Xhaka’s Michael Jackson-esque crotch grabbing salute towards the end of the match almost cleared the benches. He apologized after the game saying he had an itch down there and therefore took care of matters. The pictures, largely available on Twitter, might still see him have a case to answer. However, with stories now coming out of Serbian songs and fascist salutes made during this match – maybe FIFA will be just glad it’s all over and hope that the afters will not be too strong.
PULISIC’S PELVIS
USA hopes lied with Christian Pulisic. An injury was picked up scoring the winning goal in the tense win over Iran where he was involved in a nasty clash with keeper Alireza Beiranvand. The USMNT medical staff have been at pains to explain Pulisic’s condition — diagnosed finally as a pelvic contusion. Never one to downplay the seriousness of the knock and the doting medical staff, despite the diagnosis Pulisic says he will be ready also commenting that “I didn’t get, like, hit in the balls” but will be ready (he was) – much to the amusement of his teammate Tim Weah also present at this press conference.
