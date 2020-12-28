CHEERS to NBCSN for agreeing to telecast the Isobel Cup championships of the National Women's Hockey League next February.
The Isobel Cup finals will conclude the NWHL two-week season, which will be held entirely at Herb Brooks Arena 1980 Rink in Lake Placid.
The shortened season was put together in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rather than have the six teams in the league play out of their home cities, the league opted for a bubble approach much like the men's National Hockey League did this past fall.
Lake Placid was a great choice to host the league.
The arena is home to perhaps the most famous game of all time - in any sport - the USA's dramatic 4 to 3 win over the Soviet Union in a men's hockey semi-final game at the 1980 Winter Olympics.
The storied venue has hosted many other world class events over the years including men's NCAA hockey finals, ECAC championships, NHL exhibition games, and women's hockey World Championships.
The rink was home to the USA national women's team for the better part of two decades in the 1990s and early 2000s.
It still is a site often used by the women's program.
One could also argue that Lake Placid is smack in the middle of the mecca of girls and women's hockey.
If you draw a wide circle around Lake Placid you will encompass Plattsburgh, Potsdam, Burlington, Vt. and Montreal.
Plattsburgh is home to the best women's Division III hockey program in the country in the Plattsburgh State Cardinals, Potsdam is home to Clarkson College, one of the best women's Division 1 teams in the nation, and Burlington is home to Division I University of Vermont women's hockey, an up and coming program.
The greater Burlington area has also hosted a women's World Championships in 2012 as well as a USA Hockey youth championship in 2016.
The Vermont Shamrocks Tier II youth program out of Burlington has won three national titles, and back on this side of Lake Champlain, the Chazy Flyers girls U19 team won a national championship in 2013.
In 2013, the merged team of Beekmantown, Chazy, Saranac, NCCS, Peru and Seton won the New York state high school championship.
That's a lot of girls and women's hockey success in one relatively small region, and we haven't even mentioned what goes in Montreal, the shrine of all hockey, a mere 60 miles away.
The girls and women's game is growing and that's great news because the game of hockey offers so many opportunities for young women to pursue their dreams.
There are about 76,000 females that play hockey in this country right now, and hopefully that number will continue to grow.
Having the games of the Isobel Cup aired on a major sports network will provide great exposure of a magnificent game to the next generation of players.
It is also just rewards for the current players of the professional league who have fought for many advancements in girls hockey and have come out on top.
As has been said in Lake Placid once before, "Great moments are born of great opportunities."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.