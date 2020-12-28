Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Windy at times with a steady light rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 41F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 20F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.