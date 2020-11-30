CHEERS to area towns who were able to produce solid budget plans for 2021 despite the devastation caused by the coronavirus.
Most towns in the region were able to come up with budgets that either feature a modest tax increase or none at all. Some even had tax decreases.
They were surprisingly able to do this without major service cuts, which is a relief for many who rely on town services for clear roads, running water and a place to enjoy recreation.
The pandemic has hit everyone hard the past eight months. Especially governments, which rely heavily on sales-tax revenue from the counties and state aid.
With the closure of the Canadian border to most daily traffic, sales-tax revenue has taken a hard hit, especially in Clinton County.
The result is that towns and villages and the City of Plattsburgh will get less revenue for 2021.
The state has also been hit hard by the lack of sales tax, which in turn means they have less to give to municipalities in annual aid.
There has long been a battle between municipalities and the state over how much local aid would be given, and the pandemic just makes it worse for towns and villages and cities.
Of course, any loss of revenue for municipalities has to be made up. The only other sources of revenue for municipalities usually are property taxes or fees for services.
With so many people losing their jobs during the past eight months of the pandemic, many are not in a position to afford higher tax bills or more fees.
Local government faced a huge challenge in developing budgets that kept taxes for their hurting constituents down, and kept an acceptable level of services.
Most towns were able to patch together a plan that met their goals without layoffs or huge tax hikes.
They used reserves, many put capital projects on the shelf, and local officials found other creative ways to keep budgets manageable.
Apparently their efforts worked as no local budgets for 2021 were voted down in recent weeks.
An even bigger challenge is likely to be faced next year, as the virus continues to rage on.
There is hope that a vaccine is close at hand, which will stem the pandemic, but that could be months away.
There is also hope that the federal government will come through with a stimulus package to help states, which will help localities.
But with the gridlock and chaos in Washington theses days, many local officials are not holding their breath that the federal government will come to any kind of agreement soon.
Hopefully the new administration and new Congress can put aside differences and come up with a plan to address all aspects of the coronavirus, which is worse now than ever.
The fate of local government budgets and so much more depends on it.
