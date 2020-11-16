CHEERS to Section VII and all area high school athletic directors and administrators for successfully orchestrating a 2020 fall sports season.
The coronavirus put fall sports in serious jeopardy, but officials worked together to lay out rules and regulations that would work for most schools and student athletes.
The region, state and nation was jolted when the pandemic hit in March, shutting down not only high school sports, but college and professional sports as well.
Area high school athletes lost out on the championship part of their winter season, and all of spring sports. For seniors it was especially heart-breaking.
But the spread of coronavirus was so dangerous there was just no way sports could be held.
As state and local leaders worked to battle the virus, numbers went down in late spring and early summer, and school administrators began to focus their efforts on the fall sports season as well as a full academic plan.
But even with improving numbers, the future of a fall sports season seemed in doubt right up until the last minute.
After much back and forth, a plan was eventually hatched to hold a modified season of sorts for most fall sports. Football, unfortunately, did not make the cut.
The sport was deemed too high risk and no games were played on the gridiron this year.
Soccer, cross country, gymnastics and girls swimming were given the green light with some stark changes, and a schedule was set.
In organizing a fall sports season, administrators had to concern themselves not only with the close contact of competitors during matches, but what to do at practices and how to handle transportation safely.
Athletes had to wear face masks during play, and traditional benches were replaced by chairs spaced at least six feet apart. Parents self transported and each player was only allowed to have two spectators come to the games in person.
Bleachers were removed at most fields, and designated viewing spaces were marked out.
The season started on Sept. 19, a full month after the fall season normally starts, and it just recently ended with championships in boys and girls soccer this past weekend, well past the usual end date.
There were no state championships this year, but Section VII organized regionalize tournaments so at least local champions could be crowned.
Thankfully, Mother Nature cooperated as the weather was not a significant factor in holding games. We even lucked out with a week of temperatures in the 70s in early November, which is very unusual for the North Country.
The season was a success on most accounts, but there was one notable victim of the coronavirus this past Saturday when the Plattsburgh High School vs. Beekmantown boys soccer Lake Region championship had to be postponed due to a positive test at PHS and the subsequent contact tracing measures that needed to be done.
We almost made it through the season clean so to speak, but hopefully that game will be able to be played at some point soon.
Overall, a job worthy of a round of Cheers for Section VII and area school officials.
Stay safe North Country.
