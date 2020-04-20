JEERS to people who aren't properly disposing of plastic gloves.
It's a sign of the times that we are even talking about widespread public use of the kind of plastic gloves that used to be reserved for medical offices. But that is where COVID-19 has taken us.
A good number of citizens have taken to wearing thin white or blue plastic gloves when they do their grocery shopping or run other errands to essential sites.
Sadly, we've noticed more and more of those gloves discarded on the ground around the Plattsburgh area - outside grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores.
It's inconceivable to us that someone would be cautious enough about potential contamination that they would don the gloves but then have the audacity to throw off them down, once outside, and leave them for someone else to clean up or step on.
If you are one of these offenders and are concerned about bringing possibly contaminated gloves back in your car, just look around a little. Most stores have trash cans outside in which they can be deposited. That was the case at all the stores where we spotted discarded gloves.
Besides just being gross, we certainly don't need any more plastic mucking up the environment. It's bad enough that some of the stores have reverted to offering the very single-use plastic bags that were recently banned by New York state.
We can see why there might be some hesitation about customers bringing reusable shopping bags from home right now, but the stores could offer paper. Target, for example, has sturdy, handled paper bags available for customers.
For any doubters, the pandemic has shown, in crystal-clear images, the heavy toll that humans take on this Earth.
If you use any kind of social media, you have probably seen the glorious views of major cities without the smog caused by cars, industry and people. You've likely seen graphics showing the startling diminution of air pollution over many countries.
Take a walk through the downtown or main street of any local community, and you will notice far less candy wrappers, paper and other litter on the ground these days.
People aren't out and about as much, so they aren't making as much of a mess.
So please properly dispose of those plastic gloves.
And keep following the governmental directives that are flattening the curve of coronavirus cases. Wash your hands often and thoroughly. Stay home as much as you can. Keep at least 6 feet away from others when you do venture out. And wear a mask if you can't maintain physical distance; it's required now in New York state.
We'll get through this together. And, with a little effort and courtesy, maybe we'll find a better, cleaner world on the other side.
If you have an idea for Cheers and Jeers, email Editor-in-Chief Joe LoTemplio at: jlotemplio@pressrepublican.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.