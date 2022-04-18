CHEERS to Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, Alice Hyde Medical Center and Elizabethtown Community Hospital for recently updating their software to the Epic system so they can talk to other hospitals in the region.
Digital information can now be exchanged between hospitals, something that wasn’t possible before when all were using different systems.
The software that was used by the three worked fine, except most other hospitals in the area were using Epic software instead.
Now they need no longer fax test results to other medical facilities like University of Vermont Medical Center, where they had to be scanned or typed in.
The upgrade was facilitated and paid for by the University of Vermont Health Network, which manages the hospitals involved.
Providers from across UVM's network will now be able to share and access information, regardless of location within the health system, enabling the ability to coordinate patient care and more accurately measure health outcomes, according to a press release.
This is the third phase of the network-wide transition to Epic's Electronic Health Records (EHR) system, and just went live this month.
UVM Health Network officials said the new EHR system would cost less than replacing and maintaining the outdated systems that were in place.
The total upgrade for all facilities cost $151.7 million, but was less than the $200 million it would have cost to maintain the old disparate systems.
UVM said it will pay for the project in part through employment reductions and efficiencies.
Following the transition to a new electronic health record and patient portal. MyChart, will allow patients to view their medical records, request an appointment or prescription renewal, view test results, send secure messages to their healthcare team.
The change means hospitals and patient care teams across the UVM Health Network in both Vermont and New York’s North Country are now connected via a single electronic health record system, hospital and Health Network officials said. Also, nearly 40 affiliated North Country health centers launched the software this month.
Additionally, providers from across network hospitals and clinics are now able to share and access information, regardless of location within the health system, enabling the ability to coordinate patient care and more accurately measure health outcomes.
IT teams across the UVM Health Network have spent hundreds of hours preparing for the system conversion and Epic credentialed trainers have helped train staff at each location to use the new software.
During the go-live transition, hundreds of support personnel were on-site across the three hospitals, to provide direct support for care teams across inpatient and outpatient service lines.
The electronic health records systems designed by Epic Systems Corp. of Michigan are called the most widely-used and comprehensive health records system in the United States.
This was a commendable decision by all involved.
