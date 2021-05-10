CHEERS for another season of farmers markets in our region.
Farmers markets have been cornerstones of communities for centuries as people have visited them to purchase fresh food and other items on a weekly basis.
They have also been a key cog in the social world of many communities as people get a chance to visit and share the latest news in person face to face.
We are fortunate to have many good farmers markets in our region to give us ample opportunities to stock up on goods and visit with friends and neighbors.
The season kicked off this past Saturday for the Plattsburgh Farmers and Crafters Market and it was a much-anticipated event.
The market has moved to a new location after about two decades in the market pavilion in the Durkee Street parking lot in downtown Plattsburgh.
The new digs are on Green Street at the former Municipal Lighting Department yard.
The city revamped the building, which had been slated for demolition after MLD moved out of the property two years ago.
But city leaders offered the property to the Farmers Market group in anticipation that the Durkee Street site would no longer be available due to construction of a new project.
That new project is being pursued by Prime Plattsburgh LLC, a development firm out of the Albany area that wants to put a five-story mixed-used complex in the parking lot area.
The project, which has been on the drawing board for three years now, has been controversial.
There is a segment of people who do not want to see the development, arguing that it would negatively change the landscape of downtown.
The Farmers Market group has largely stayed out of the controversy and focused on being able to offer their products in the best venue possible.
The new market venue is bright, airy and large enough to accommodate many vendors, and the outside area is also quite large and accessible.
On opening day, crowds were robust as visitors utilized the large parking area and satisfied their curiosity throughout the morning and early afternoon.
Yes, the market is located right next to the city's Water Resource Recovery Facility, formerly known as the Water Pollution Control Plant, but there was no notice of any odor on Saturday.
City officials have adjusted schedules so that waste water is not accepted at the facility on Saturdays, reducing the chance of foul smells.
Hopefully criticisms of the new site and urgings to not patronize the market are never realized.
The new area adjacent to the new farmers market site has tremendous potential on the city's waterfront. The area already has two marinas and the highly popular Naked Turtle Restaurant.
The Amtrak train station is there, and there is plenty of room for further development, and possibly a hotel.
A bustling, vibrant market stands to be the perfect complement for the area as it will attract people, and people in motion usually means dollars in motion, which is a boost for the local economy.
People love their farmers markets and no doubt as the growing season moves along and more fresh produce becomes available, you will see it appear at the market each Saturday morning.
What better way to kick off the weekend than to pay a visit to the new market and support local vendors and say hello to old and new friends.
