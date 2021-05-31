A very solemn CHEERS for Memorial Day as a day we honor and pay homage to those who have fallen in war in the defense of our country.
Memorial Day is an opportunity to say thanks, bow our heads, touch our hearts and say a word or two about those who paid the ultimate price in battle.
It began after the Civil War, a terrible bloody affair pitching two sides of our nation against each other for four years in the mid 19th Century.
Veterans Day in November, honors all those who have served our country, but Memorial Day is to honor those who died while serving.
Unfortunately, there have been plenty of men and woman who have perished on the battlefield or in harm's way.
Here is a list of deaths that occurred in the largest conflicts the U.S. has been in since becoming a nation in 1776:
American Revolutionary War, 1775-83: 25,000
War of 1812, 1812-1815: 15,000
Mexican-American War, 1846-48: 13,283
Civil War, 1861-65: 655,000
Spanish-American War, 1898: 2,246
Phillippine-American War, 1899-1902: 4,196
World War I, 1917-18: 116,516
World War II, 1941-45: 405,399
Korean War, 1950-53: 36,674
Vietnam War, 1961-75: 58,209
Iraq War, 2003-11: 4,576
War in Afghanistan, 2001-present: 2,420
In all of our nation's conflicts, a total of more than 1.3 million people have been killed, and another 1.5 million wounded.
That's a costly sacrifice for any nation to pay.
We have been blessed by so many who have given up everything they had in life in order to defend our's and other's liberties across the globe.
Going into combat knowing any moment could be your last has to be one of the most frightening experiences for anyone on this earth, yet so many have bravely gone forth to put their lives on the line.
Many of them didn't make it.
Today is the day we honor them and continue to pray for peace around the world. We also think of the families of those who died, and wish them peace.
The hope is that we won't need to add any more numbers to future Memorial Day lists.
