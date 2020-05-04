CHEERS to New York state and Gov. Andrew Cuomo for making the right call and keeping schools closed for the rest of the academic year due to the danger of the coronavirus.
The decision is heartbreaking for many, but it had to be done.
It is heartbreaking for the many seniors who were looking forward to the final months of their academic careers and a glorious graduation season.
It is heartbreaking for younger students who enjoy their friends, teachers and staffers in a classroom and school building setting.
It is heartbreaking for interscholastic athletes who missed out on parts of their winter sports seasons and all of their spring seasons.
It is heartbreaking for teachers who genuinely miss their students and watching them grow right before their eyes.
It is also heartbreaking for parents who know the value of education and how it helps to shape their children not only academically but socially.
While it is heartbreaking and disconcerting to have the rest of the school year canceled, it is the right call.
Some models for returning to school called for class sizes to be limited with students spaced appropriately apart.
There would be no gym classes, no special programs like art, music, chorus, industrial arts or home economics, and no lunch in the cafeteria.
Bathroom breaks would have to be regulated and there would be no roaming the hallways.
Imagine trying to keep a bunch of 6-year-olds to stay at least six feet apart, not touch their faces, cover their mouths when coughing or sneezing and to thoroughly wash hands several times a day.
Students are much better off sheltering in place at home than in such a cramped environment.
Even if school was reopened, how many parents would actually send their kids into such a situation? How many teachers and staff would show up?
Valid concerns.
Teachers have been doing their best to educate remotely since most North Country schools closed in mid-March.
There have been countless stories of innovative, fun and engaging exercises that teachers have come up with in recent weeks, and that is to the credit of our dedicated educators.
While students may be missing out on traditional education programs for a few months, we can not underestimate what they are learning from the coronavirus contagion itself.
Our students are learning discipline, sacrifice, good health practices, compassion and hopefully a new sense of consideration for others.
Not to mention, plenty about science, government and social interaction.
State and local officials will have to figure out a solid plan for what will happen in schools in the fall when classes are supposed to resume.
There is also talk of perhaps some summer school classes, but how that will unfold, and how it will be financed, needs to be addressed still.
The closure of school for the rest of the year no doubt has presented great challenges to many families who have been scrambling to find daycare and ways to be active in their child's homeschooling.
Hopefully, there will be some aid from the federal and state governments on the way to help families and school districts deal with the challenge.
The reopening of schools has been tied to the reopening of the economy largely because of the daycare issue, but we are approaching the summer months when school is normally not in session so the local economy hopefully will adjust if it reopens this summer.
In the meantime, while keeping schools closed for the rest of the year, which now is only about six more weeks, has its drawbacks, it also has its merits.
Namely, our kids and educators will be much safer, and that has to be the priority now.
