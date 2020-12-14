JEERS to those who feel it necessary to drive like maniacs in bad weather.
It is that time of year again when snow, sleet and rain make for unfavorable driving conditions, and we must take precautions.
However, it seems that some drivers are slow to react to the changing conditions, and some never do at all.
During one of the recent first snowfalls of the year, many cars were seen driving way too fast down Route 3 and other surrounding roads in the Greater Plattsburgh area.
Slippery driving conditions call for slower speeds, more control and undivided attention.
We all know by now, or at least we should, of the dangers of distracted driving. Not only is texting and talking on cell phones while at the wheel a no no, but so is eating and drinking.
Two hands on the wheel, eyes ahead and senses tuned it is what is required to navigate safely.
It also goes without saying that you should never, never drink and drive.
Speed is also key.
When roads are snow or ice-covered, braking and slowing down can become an adventure. It doesn't take much to hit the brakes and go an uncontrollable slide for several dozen yards or more.
Events like that usually lead to expensive fender-benders or worse, personal injury accidents.
As winter wears on, we inevitably will see more and more pot holes, which can also cause hazards while driving so be aware of those as well.
Not only do we need to pay better attention and slow down on the roads, we need to take care of our equipment.
Snow tires, proper lighting, fully-supplied windshield washing reservoirs and effective windshield wipers are all needed so please check those items.
It wouldn't hurt to carry a flash light and some extra clothing and supplies in case you do get stranded in the middle of nowhere in the dark of night.
With the holiday season fast approaching, and the rest of winter on the way, we would not want to see anyone hurt or killed in an automobile accident.
So please slow down and stay safe North Country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.