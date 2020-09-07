JEERS to President Trump for ordering the Pentagon to shut down the military newspaper Stars and Stripes. The order, reported in USA Today, baffles even people who are and have been avid supporters of the president.
Stars and Stripes is an American institution. It has existed since the Civil War. Its purpose has been to keep members of the United States military informed and to give them a broad forum in which to express themselves.
Though it was reported late Friday in multiple outlets that Trump plans to reverse the closure order, the question remains: Why was Stars and Stripes put on the chopping block to begin with?
For more than a century and a half, Stars and Stripes has been a valuable asset for members of the U.S. military who are serving at home and abroad. GIs who are stationed far from their homes often feel somewhat disenfranchised.
They are away from their families and away from their normal ways of getting news they care about. Stars and Stripes has always been a link between these service people and their access to the news of the time.
Stars and Stripes also represents one of the main ingredients of democracy and one of the sanctities our GIs are fighting for – freedom of the press. To have this asset suddenly ripped from their hands is difficult to justify.
That justification apparently is saving $15.5 million a year in the military budget. But the Pentagon’s current budget is $700 billion a year. No matter how you figure it, the Stars and Stripes budget represents only pennies in the overall tableau. That amount is hardly worth even discussing.
It certainly isn’t worth eliminating something with the rich heritage of Stars and Stripes.
Even some Republican members of Congress appeared stunned at the notion, including Trump Stalwart Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.
The Constitution confers on Congress alone the right to decide how money is spent by the U.S. government. Thus, for Trump to single-handedly decide to stop funding Stars and Stripes provides fodder for a constitutional debate.
If Congress wants the publication to continue, whether the president has the authority to override that desire could certainly raise a constitutional issue. Presumably, that conflict would eventually have to be decided by the third leg of government, the judiciary – perhaps even the Supreme Court.
In reporting on this inexplicable order by Trump, USA Today had this to say about it: “… it would have an enormously negative impact on the paper’s more than 1.3 million readers. It would eliminate a symbol of the U.S. commitment to press freedom, flout the judgment of generations of military leaders and usurp the authority that the Constitution gives Congress to make decisions about how the government spends money.”
The biggest question of all is why would the president feel such antipathy toward a positive contributor to the nation’s military news source.
Stars and Stripes has been a mainstay of military life for generation after generation. It serves a purpose that is vital to the daily lives of virtually every member of our armed forces.
The advantage of its existence should not be taken for granted.
