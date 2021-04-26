JEERS to those who dispose of masks anywhere they please leaving our landscape a disgusting mess.
For the past year now, we've been wearing masks in an attempt to stem the spread of COVID-19, a pandemic that has swept the world.
Masks have proven to be effective in helping to stop the spread of the virus by preventing the tiny water droplets that come out of our mouths when we speak and breathe, from floating away and potentially landing on someone and infecting them.
Wearing a mask won't necessarily protect you from contracting the disease, but it will help keep you from spreading it.
If two people are talking at least six feet apart and both are wearing masks, the chances of spreading and contracting coronavirus is slim, especially if you are outdoors.
Many people who test positive for coronavirus are asymptomatic, which means they could be spreading the virus without even knowing it. That is why wearing a mask is so vital.
Thankfully in the North Country, most people have abided by the federal Center for Disease Control and state and local health department guidance and have worn their masks regularly.
As a result, we have managed the virus fairly well over the past year. But still, 76 people have died from it in the Clinton, Essex and Franklin County region.
Other parts of the country have not had such mask compliance, and they've seen large outbreaks, overwhelmed hospitals and health centers, and multitudes of deaths.
With so many in our area wearing masks, we have seen a wide variety of the coverings. Many opt for homemade cloth masks that were all the rage at the beginning of the pandemic.
Some opt for custom-made masks that they ordered on line.
Mask wearing not only has kept us safe, it has also provided us with an opportunity to make a little fashion statement, which is cool.
Many others have opted for store-bought, mass-produced masks made out of a paper-like material. Most of them are either black or light blue.
Those are the problem masks in terms of litter.
As the winter snow has melted, we have seen more and more dirty old masks laying about in parking lots, roads and parks.
The mask litter not only is unsightly and environmentally unfriendly, it can be a health hazard.
Odds are you are not going to catch COVID-19 from discarded mask, but as we've seen with this virus, anything is possible.
Discarded masks can also pose problems for pets who love to sniff around and then give their owners or friends lots of sloppy kisses.
So please folks, take the time to properly discard your used masks and make sure they don't wind up dotting the landscape.
We've got enough problems on our hands with COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.