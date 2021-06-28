CHEERS to all of the communities that have revived July 4 plans after a 2020 COVID hiatus.
And, maybe above all, Cheers to everybody in the North Country who got vaccinated, tolerated masks and took all the steps necessary to enable us to look forward to the July 4 weekend that we know will be among the best anywhere.
Just like the rest of the world, Northern New York has endured the emptiness, the sadness and, in many cases, the devastation that the virus visited on us. We all know how short our summers are up here and how much our warm-weather revelries mean. July 4 is traditionally one of the real highlights, both because of the weather and because our history.
Our region had a starring role in July 4 being what it is to all of America.
The absence of the celebrations in the tragic 2020 probably meant as much to us as to anybody.
But we're back this year, and all indications are that it will be an occasion perhaps like no other before it.
Just about all of the communities that have a history of July 4 celebrations are planning epic resurrections.
Plattsburgh will have its traditional parade beginning at 1 p.m., as well as myriad attractions culminating with nighttime fireworks.
The John Brown Farm in Lake Placid will have a series of events from 1 to 3 p.m. reflecting its momentous history.
Tupper Lake will hold its annual parade beginning at 7 p.m. Sunday in Tupper Lake Municipal Park.
Westport, too, will hold its famed July 4 weekend events, including a 5K/1K walk/run, sales, party, music and Depot Theatre show.
Ticonderoga and Fort Ticonderoga, probably the region's – and perhaps the nation's – most historic sites of all, will feature attractions that should draw celebrants from near and far, as always.
And Rouses Point will resume its July 4 festivities that will make the entire community happy and proud.
The North Country hasn't forgotten its pre-COVID July 4 legacies. We treasure all of our holidays and occasions to celebrate, regardless of whether it's summer, fall, winter or spring.
But we have always known that July 4 belongs in a very real way to us. We are in the history books. We have earned a spot in our nation's lore.
We are enthralled by the beautiful settings nature has provided, as well as the glorious history our forefathers have written.
And, now, we appreciate what their absence imposed on us last year.
Our region knows its positive elements. And it has not forgotten how to pay tribute to them.
Visitors could understand our euphoria. But nobody will appreciate it more than we will, ourselves. It will all be on full display this weekend.
