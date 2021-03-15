Jeers to a driver who took advantage of a situation and, in doing so, took advantage of some fellow drivers who must have been predictably angry.
A car wash is situated on Route 3 west of Plattsburgh where you have the choice of either driving into an automatic facility or taking your vehicle into one of two other bays and using a hose and brush to do the job yourself.
The self-wash bays are cheaper, but of course you have to get out of the car, possibly use a change machine to enable you to use the coin mechanism and apply the water and soap yourself.
The self-wash side has the unfortunate disadvantage of having room and equipment for two vehicles at a time, back to back. If you drive into the bay and are able to pull up to the first hose mechanism, another driver may pull in behind you before you are through and, depending on the sizes of the respective vehicles and the ardor of the drivers doing the washing, the second vehicle could be finished first and be obliged to wait until the vehicle ahead is through.
On days when the establishment is busy, side-by-side stalls would be more practical than back-to-back ones, but the proprietor probably had no choice when building the business because of all of the factors that have to be taken into account, including size and shape of the lot.
On a particularly busy day recently, three cars were backed up in line awaiting the two stalls to empty. Because of the number of cars, each aisle wouldn’t clear until both stalls in either aisle were emptied.
In one of the aisles, the first vehicle finished before the second and drove off, leaving the head stall vacant.
A truck pulled into the carwash and the driver noticed that, although there were lines awaiting their turn, the first stall of one of the aisles was available, and the driver pulled in and backed into that space.
You could say that was his right, and who could argue? Except that six cars were already waiting for their opening and had been, apparently for some time, since it takes between three and 10 minutes for most vehicles to be satisfactorily cleaned.
Most people would say the driver of that truck should have, in the interest of fairness and courtesy, driven to the back of the line to wait his turn instead of backing into the first stall and forcing those waiting drivers to wait even longer.
In addition, the driver of vehicle 2 in that aisle, when finished, would have to wait for the truck driver to finish, since backing out of the aisle was now impossible because of the line behind.
Was this the most “jeerful” occurrence of the week here in the North Country? Undoubtedly not. It’s just something that was noticed and was an instance of somebody probably choosing the more self-serving, rather than courteous option available.
People notice these kinds of acts of indiscretion.
