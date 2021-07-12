CHEERS to Lake Champlain and all she provides us.
The lake that bears the name of 16th Century French explorer Samuel de Champlain is nature's gift to us in the North Country region.
Stretching from Canada, just north of the U.S. border, down past Ticonderoga nearly 100 miles away, the vast body of water provides us with so much life day in and day out.
While the lake is not that wide - 12 miles at its widest point - its tremendous length allows residents and visitors in several counties in both New York and Vermont an opportunity to enjoy the water.
A connector between New York and Vermont, as well as Quebec, the lake brings regions together in so many ways.
There is boating, fishing (both summer and ice fishing in the winter), water sports, and of course, travel in the form of daily ferry rides.
In many surveys over the years, Lake Champlain has come out on top as the number-one resource of the region.
The potential of the lake is so great, that the City of Plattsburgh Common Council under then Mayor Clyde Rabideau, dubbed Plattsburgh the Lake City in the early 1990s.
The idea was to capitalize on the lake's potential to draw tourism, sports and commerce.
It seems that we have done a pretty good job of that in recent decades, but even more potential lies rippling through the waves.
This past weekend saw the lake host the 44th Annual Mayor's Cup Regatta and Festival, which is the largest sailboat race on the lake.
The event typically draws sailors from New York, Vermont, Quebec and beyond, but this year, as it was last year, the field was limited due to COVID-19.
Pandemic restrictions will not allow non-essential Canadians, many of them boat owners, to enter the U.S.
Over the years, the Mayor's Cup has been a great draw for both the regatta as well as the many landlubber activities.
This year, activities were held at the City Beach, a crown jewel in and of itself, on the shores of the lake near Cumberland Head.
Also this past weekend was the Guaranteed Rate Bass Masters Elite fishing tournament held on the lake.
The lake has been home to major bass fishing tournaments for two decades, bringing in top anglers and their teams from across the country to fish the crisp waters for trophy bass.
The tournaments have generated untold thousands of dollars in commerce over the years, and have help spread the name of the lake and region far and wide.
In addition to all the events and activities that the lake provides us, Lake Champlain perhaps plays its best role as educator.
The history of the lake is filled with tales of exploration and war.
The best known tale of course is the Battle of Plattsburgh, held on Sept. 11, 1814. The U.S. defeated the British in that battle, helping to clinch a victory in the Ward of 1812.
We celebrate that day each year with festivities on and off the lake.
So Cheers to Lake Champlain for all it provides us.
We are lucky to have her.
