CHEERS to those fighting for continued measures to halt COVID.
In recent days we've seen New York Gov. Kathy Hochul come out with a mask mandate for indoor spaces and official calls for the mass vaccination site to return to Plattsburgh.
Hochul's order was not a surprise. It comes as we continue to see a spike in COVID cases statewide, especially here in the North Country.
The latest spike was no doubt spurred on by the Thanksgiving holiday when people most likely gathered in large groups to celebrate. All North Country counties are in a state of emergency due to the high COVID numbers.
More of that is expected as we approach the Christmas season and New Year's.
The mask mandate makes sense. We know that mask wearing and social distancing works in stopping the spread of COVID.
It is unfortunate that we have to go back to stricter regulations like this, but it is the only way we can beat this pandemic.
Certainly there will be those who will complain about the mandate, saying it is restricting their freedom, unconstitutional and authoritarian.
Sorry, but that is just nonsense.
Is it really that big a deal to wear a mask when you go out in public for a few more weeks. The gesture is likely to save the lives of many including your family and friends. Is it not worth it?
The only surefire method we have in battling COVID are vaccines. The number of people getting the shots continues to rise, which is good, but not high enough or fast enough.
Some local officials know that and are pushing for the state to return the mass vaccination site to the Plattsburgh International Airport site.
The site worked marvelously when it was up and running from January to July, supplying more than 100,000 shots in a quick and easy manner.
The state closed it when it seemed that the pandemic was winding down a bit and case numbers dropped. But now that we have been hit, and hit hard, by the delta variant, and quite possibly could face another real threat with the omicron variant, it makes perfect sense to resurrect the mass testing site.
The vaccination site can not only provide first-time shots, but the all-important boosters as well.
Thanks to Assemblyman D. Billy Jones, Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman, Clinton County Legislature Chairman Mark Henry and others calling for the state's aid in re-establishing the mass vaccination site.
And it would also be grand to see the state step up and provide another testing facility so people can get tested for free in a quick and convenient way.
The mass testing site was also closed earlier this year, and tests are now hard to come by and expensive.
If we are going to defeat COVID-19, we need these measures, and we need them now so we can start 2022 on a better note than last year.
