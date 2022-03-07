CHEERS to the people of Ukraine for standing up to a tyrant.
Since Russia, under their dictatorial leader Vladimir Putin, has been invading Ukraine for going on two weeks now, we have seen numerous acts of bravery and defiance from the people of Ukraine.
The Ukrainian army is doing its best to fight off the Russian hordes and the people themselves are joining the fight. Arms are being handed out to ordinary citizens in preparation to do battle against the Russian troops.
People are making homemade Molotov cocktails, barricading houses, buildings and stores, and tearing down road signs to confuse invading Russian troops.
Many people are fleeing the violence with husbands and fathers escorting their families to border states, and then returning to join the fight.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reached hero status for donning fatigues, holstering a weapon and his determination to stay and lead the fight.
Despite the Ukrainians will to fight, the country has seen tremendous devastation at the hands of their invaders. Innocent civilians have been killed, homes and businesses destroyed and the economy a wreck.
Overall, it is a horrible situation and we can only hope that Ukraine will prevail and that Russia will feel the sting of worldwide economic sanctions and rethink its actions.
Although it was two centuries ago, the situation is similar to what happened right here in the North Country on the waters and shores of Lake Champlain.
The American army and navy, along with a stout gang of locals, beat the mighty British in the Battle of Plattsburgh on Sept. 11, 1814.
The victory pretty much sealed the win for American in War of 1812, and has become a fabled part of our local history.
The Americans were led by Commodore Thomas Macdonough, an unheralded Navy officer with little experience, yet he performed brilliantly on our lake.
Not unlike Zelenskyy today.
What all those brave patriots from here 200 years ago and the souls of Ukraine today have in common is tremendous bravery and a will to fight for what is most dear to them: Their families and homeland.
Such stories are inspiring and we must not lose faith in humanity and trust that good will prevail over evil in this world.
In the meantime, cheers to our Ukrainian brothers and sisters and may you prevail.
