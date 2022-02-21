CHEERS TO State Sen. Dan Stec and Assemblyman D. Billy Jones for their efforts in fighting for affordable rural broadband.
Broadband is a tool that is greatly needed in many parts of the North Country still, which is hard to imagine in the year 2022.
There have been pledges from the state, namely former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2015, that all parts of the state would have broadband by 2018.
That has not occurred and the fight continues to bring the service to parts of our area.
The need for broadband became highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic when some areas were unable to transition to remote virtual communication.
Education, business and healthcare all relied heavily on broadband when the pandemic first hit in the spring of 2020. Those without it, suffered.
One of the hindrances to bringing broadband to underserved areas seems to be a tax that was installed in the 2019 state budget by Cuomo.
The tax is on projects that need right of way access. It hits hard on installers who don't participate in state programs subsidizing high-speed digital connections.
At a state budget hearing in Albany last week, Jones said the tax was, "one of the most ridiculous taxes I've ever seen shoved into a budget."
Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) said such a tax only hurts small businesses that are seeking broadband in rural areas and impoverished communities.
Stec (R-Queensbury) held a news conference in Albany last week along with other Republican senators calling for the tax to be eliminated.
"After years of promises, there is absolutely no excuses for our residents to still lack access to broadband," Stec said.
Stec and Jones are right.
There is no reason why our area should not have broadband in this day and age.
Providers, of course, don't want to invest in areas where there are few customers, but broadband has become an essential service as we've seen during the pandemic.
You could argue that it has become as essential as water, heat and electricity.
The state should do whatever it can to ensure that this vital service is provided to all those who need it, no matter what, and eliminating this problem tax would be a good start.
We don't always agree with every position our state leaders take, but on this one we do.
Thanks to Stec and Jones for their efforts and keep it up please.
