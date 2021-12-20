CHEERS TO Steve Bowman for a career of helping veterans, and for his induction into the New York State Senate Veterans Hall of Fame.
Bowman was recently honored at a Clinton County Legislature meeting where he was presented a plaque honoring his induction into the hall by State Sen. Daniel Stec.
Bowman enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1976, voluntarily retiring as a technical sergeant in 1994, according to his bio.
His multiple recognitions include the Meritorious Service Medal, the Air Force Commendation Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters (OLCs) and the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award with three OLCs.
The bio also notes his heavy involvement with local veterans organizations, including the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Bowman was appointed Clinton County Veterans Service Agency director in 2004, and retired earlier this year.
"Mr. Bowman is well-known for working through the American Legion to provide proper training for accredited service oﬃcers, and working to ensure that VA health care facilities have the funding and staﬃng required to care for their veteran patients," his bio says.
"Mr. Bowman worked tirelessly with the New York State Legislature to enact the laws that established the ﬁrst New York State Veterans Cemetery, which was designated in July 2021."
As Sen. Stec said, veterans affairs workers like Bowman are the "frontline workers of dealing with the federal bureaucracy, occasionally state bureaucracy, whether it’s a health issue, mental issue, a substance abuse issue, a benefits issue, an insurance issue, a life issue."
Wading through bureaucracy can be a nightmare, and Bowman proved to be quite adept at it. Being a veteran himself, Bowman no doubt, made it easier for other veterans to come forward seeking assistance.
As Stec said, other veterans certainly must have felt a trust, a bond and "a commonality of experience that allows you to break down some barriers."
Bowman said that when he became Veterans Services director, his goal was to simply help his veteran brothers and sisters improve their lives.
He has done that many times over, paving the way for them to receive services of all kinds that they might have had trouble gaining on their own.
It has been a lifestyle for him, Bowman says, and it is one that we are glad he adopted the past few decades.
Bowman said he plans on staying active in local veterans organizations' children and youth programs as well as the Veterans Feeding Veterans program in Clinton County.
He is also going to continue working on the state veterans cemetery future.
For our sake as a community we are grateful to Bowman for his hall of fame-worthy service and his willingness to continue serving.
