CHEERS to the City of Plattsburgh's first Tannen-Boom event.
It’s no secret that North Country winters can be harsh at times, with frigid temps and heaps of snow leading people to look out their windows and decide to stay inside for the day.
But as the winter months drag on, and cabin fever starts to set in, we realize how lucky we are to live in a region that offers plenty to do during the colder parts of the year.
Along with regular attractions like ski slopes and snowshoeing trails, many communities in the North Country host festivals celebrating the season.
Just last Friday, Saranac Lake kicked off their annual Winter Carnival, one of the oldest such events in the United States.
With a slate of events and its iconic Ice Palace as its centerpiece, the event draws crowds from the community and beyond to enjoy the festivities, with plenty of revenue for local businesses raised from those visitors, we’re sure.
While the City of Plattsburgh has hosted different events in the winter time, it’s never had a signature capital-w “winter” event.
But one of the more exciting and talked-about winter events for the city took place Saturday night as crowds gathered for a Tannen-Boom event on the City Beach.
The event saw the city gather dozens of discarded Christmas trees from people looking to discard the tenenbaums after the holiday season.
Stacked tall on the snow-covered yard between the Crete Center and the beachfront, the pile was set ablaze around sundown.
Before the main event, the public was invited for an afternoon of winter fun featuring sledding hills for kids and food and beer vendors for the adults.
Being the first time such an event was held in the city, it drew a modest crowd of a few hundred people.
Though not as cold as some days had been over the past few weeks, it was still a bit chilly being so close to the lakeside.
That being said, most everyone that we talked to said it was nice to see the community coming together for a bit of fun.
The namesake blaze drew plenty of oohs and ahhs, even if the billowing smoke it produced was perhaps more breathtaking than the fire itself.
Still, in the depths of winter, it was nice to get out on a weekend afternoon and get together for some family fun.
And, much like a Christmas tree lighting, everyone bonded over their excitement for the fire.
Mayor Chris Rosenquest seemed pleased with the event overall and said that, even if not another Tannen-Boom, the city was hoping to start hosting more winter events.
The pieces are definitely there. The beachfront location offers plenty of space. That much is already known by how the Rockeater races used to comfortably be hosted there in the past.
One thing we’d suggest for a future Tannen-Boom was trying to bring all the festivities closer to the fire site.
It was great to have music playing at the event, but the music and food vendors were so far back from the tree pile that you couldn’t hear the music over near it.
Also, every good event has to have a good emcee. Get someone with a microphone up there to get the crowd going, to countdown the ignition, to shout “Whoa!” and “Look at that, folks!” when the first flames started to show.
But those are just some suggestions, and the event Saturday was a really solid, fun foundation for what a future Plattsburgh “winter carnival" could look like someday.
