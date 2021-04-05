CHEERS to New York State for opening up COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all residents age 16 or older.
When the first vaccines came out last December, naturally they were initially designated for high-risk health care workers, and nursing home residents and staff.
Those categories were the most vulnerable to the virus and it stood to reason that they be first.
Guidelines were loosened earlier this year to include those with comorbidities and those needed to perform essential services.
The minimum age limit, which started at 75 years, dropped and dropped until the latest batch included those over the age of 30.
Starting tomorrow, those 16 or older can get the jabs.
That covers everyone currently authorized to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in the North Country and beyond.
There have been problems with the vaccine rollout statewide as well as nationally, though the situation has seemed to improve in recent weeks as more doses have become available.
President Joe Biden initially pledged to have at least 100 million vaccine doses administered in the country within the first 100 days of his presidency, but has since upped the goal to 200 million doses.
Fortunately, we are on track to hit that target.
The state-run vaccination point of distribution, or POD, set up on the former Plattsburgh Air Force Base has aided the North Country.
Doses have been flowing smoothly at that site since it opened in January, enabling many residents, and even those from out of the area, to get shots.
County health departments, health care operators such as Hudson Headwaters, and local pharmacies have also been filling the bill.
News of expanding pools of those able to receive the vaccines is welcome as we continue to push forward in gaining herd immunity.
It is worth noting that the eligible population could expand later this year as Pfizer, which produces the vaccine 16- and 17-year-olds can receive, recently announced that a trial showed its vaccine was 100 percent effective against the virus in 12- to 15-year-olds.
The company plans to submit that data to the U.S. Food and Drug administration in the coming weeks. Moderna has started administering its vaccine to children as part of a study, and Johnson & Johnson will soon follow suit.
As more and more younger people get vaccinated, we can move closer to returning to a more normal society and participating in events that we all enjoy.
Schools will also benefit greatly from the lower age requirements.
There are still those who do not want to get vaccinated for a variety of reasons, and that is understandable, though we must insist that they take a look at the data, which so far shows that the vaccine is safe and effective in stopping the spread of COVID-19.
As more and more people get shots, we will eventually turn the corner in our fight against COVID-19.
Let's keep momentum going now so that we can and please, as always, stay safe, North Country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.