CHEERS to all area high school and college athletes who wait in great anticipation to resume action.
We've cheered them before but believe it is worth repeating as winter drags on, and spirits are in jeopardy of being dampened even further.
As we know, sports pretty much nationwide, were shut down last March because of the coronavirus.
The stoppage of sports seemed to signal to many the seriousness of the pandemic.
Eyes opened wide when the NBA, NHL and Major League baseball suspended all activities as the virus grew more deadly by the day.
Entertainment soon followed, as concerts, plays and even movie theaters all shuttered. Bars and restaurants also fell victim to COVID-19, as did many other businesses.
Schools also had to close and offer remote learning.
The loss of sports and entertainment raised a bright red flag for all of us that this pandemic was serious and not going away soon.
We had entered a whole new world where just about everything was affected.
For athletes, the impact was especially hard.
Seniors and all high school and college students lost out on the end of their winter sports seasons and the entire spring season.
As the fall approached, and the pandemic numbers seemed more manageable, we hoped to be able to have some kind of sports, and fortunately we did.
Abbreviated seasons were held for soccer, cross country and girls swimming. College sports were not as fortunate as seasons for Plattsburgh State were canceled.
High school football, a widely popular sport, also was kept on the sidelines.
Winter sports have been canceled so far as COVID-19 numbers have skyrocketed, largely due to the winter season and holidays where people unwisely gathered for celebrations.
But with vaccines now being administered, there is hope that some kind of winter sports season can be played in the final weeks of February and into March.
Hopefully people will have learned their lessons of the holiday season and practiced safe partying during yesterday's Super Bowl, which could prevent another spike in positive cases.
State and Section VII officials have been working hard to make sports a reality again, and we offer their support, guidance and gratitude for a difficult task.
For the area athletes, the stakes are high. Not only do we need to keep the risk of them getting coronavirus and bringing it home to others down, we must balance their need to play.
The mental anguish the pandemic has caused on all of us is real, and it is perhaps even more traumatic for athletes who must sit home instead of being out on the court, ice or mat.
Athletes have been doing their best to stay in shape on their own, but it is not the same as being on a team, working together and enjoying a positive sports experience.
Hopefully the end of this pandemic is in sight, and we can soon all return to a more normal life, a life that includes local sports.
Stay safe North Country.
