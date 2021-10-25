CHEERS to fundraising in the North Country.
Whenever there is a need for help, the North Country community always comes through in grand fashion.
The latest example features the Saranac girls and boys soccer teams and their community, working to raise money to help pay for a new transport van for the Disabled American Veterans.
Like so many other efforts before them, the teams produced a massive win, raising more than $25,000 toward the $50,000 van.
Helping others has been a wonderful part of our regional community since it has existed. Dating all the way back to the Battle of Plattsburgh when locals chipped in to save the nation, people have risen to the challenge indomitably.
We have had such impressive efforts in more recent times as well. Who could forget the Ice Storm of January 1998 when a wide stretch of the region lost power for weeks on end.
People neve hesitated to help out family, friends, neighbors and even strangers with whatever they needed. Food, warm clothing, fuel, water and all kinds of necessities were rounded up and delivered with no concerns.
The City of Plattsburgh under then-Mayor Clyde Rabideau, organized a caravan of firewood to be hauled to our neighbors in the north in Quebec who were in danger of freezing.
It was quite a sight.
About a decade earlier, the region opened its homes and hearts to several hundred refugees from Central and South America who were stranded here for weeks as they awaiting their hearings to get into Canada.
People here still have connections to those people they helped in what was for many of them such a stressful time.
Throughout the years, the community has also helped out numerous more local causes when people get sick or have an accident or a fire.
Fundraising efforts in those cases usually succeed the goals by a wide margin, which is such a comforting feeling.
Those efforts are even more enhanced now through the use of social media.
And now, the Saranac soccer programs have showed the latest in fundraising sparkle.
About 10 years ago, the girls program turned Senior Night into a fund-raising effort for Breast Cancer survivors. The idea was to give the seniors, and their teammates, a chance to give something back to the community on a night in which they were being honored.
Athletes get so many positive experiences from playing sports, and it takes a community to support them. The idea of them giving back to their community was a natural fit, and the kids absorbed it wholeheartedly.
The idea grew each year, and it eventually turned into a fund-raising effort for North Country Honor Flight, and now the Disabled American Veterans.
The Honor Flight fund-raisers were so successful that they launched many other groups in the North Country to do the same. As a result, Honor Flight now has a healthy fund balance that will enable veterans in our region to be honored with a special trip to Washington for years to come.
Fundraising not only helps the groups or individuals in need, they bring a real sense of community and doing good for those involved.
We are proud of our community's generous heart, and hope it continues to grow, because there is always going to be a need.
Thank you to the Saranac soccer programs and all those who continue to show the love, generosity and compassion that make the North Country such a great place to live.
