CHEERS to lifeguards who protect us while we enjoy a fun day at the beach or pool.
The Press-Republican was alerted recently to an incident at a local hotel pool where a teenaged lifeguard acted swiftly and decisively to save a toddler from drowning.
The guard was praised for being able to spot the tiny tyke go under the water and leap into action to make the save.
While none of us want to be in need of a lifeguard's services, we are grateful they are there.
Many lifeguards are, in fact, teenagers who are undertaking their first real job.
Seems odd that we would literally entrust our lives and lives of our children to teenagers, but that is often the case.
Make no mistake, these teenagers, and others who become lifeguards, are highly trained as each one must pass an intense water safety course taught by professionals.
Lifeguarding can be a difficult job. It's hard to keep an eye on a pool or lake full of bouncing swimmers, playing games and going under water every other minute.
Outside jobs can be difficult too, having to stand or sit for long periods of time in the blazing sun while trying to keep track of each swimmer before you.
Each year as swimming season approaches, municipalities that host swimming venues often plead for new lifeguards.
The pool of applicants is usually low as the job not only is demanding and requires specific training, it doesn't exactly pay a king's ransom.
With the Plattsburgh City Beach ready to reopen after missing last summer's season due to COVID-19, no doubt the city will be on the lookout for lifeguards.
Guards are likely to also be needed at popular swimming sites such as Cadyville Beach in the Town of Plattsburgh and the state beaches at Cumberland Bay, Point au Roche and AuSable Point.
Lifeguarding can be a rewarding job and one that can instill discipline, sacrifice and putting the need of others first in young people, and is a great way to get ready for further academic or professional experiences.
Being responsible for human lives is a big ask, but many young people who have worked as lifeguards have gone on to say that it was a great experience that many other young people should consider.
Hopefully there will be enough people to heed the call for lifeguards this year and our area swimming sites will be fully staffed so we can enjoy a cool splash on a hot day knowing that we are being watched over and protected.
