CHEERS to Lake Placid and the Olympic Regional Development Authority for continuing to attract high-profile athletic events to the region.
ORDA scored big by obtaining the 2022 Olympic team trials for the U.S. nordic combined and ski jumping events this December.
The events, which will feature the best athletes in ski jumping and cross-country skiing in the nation, will be held at the Olympic Jumping Complex and Mount Van Hoevenberg on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
A crowded venue with fans, a large media presence and great excitement will once again bring attention to the region as it has so many times over the years.
The jumping complex was built for the 1980 Winter Olympics, which Lake Placid hosted in 1980, and has been used over the years for various competitions.
But it began to "fall out of modern standards," as USA Nordic CEO Billy Demong recently said at a news conference announcing the trials return to Lake Placid.
An investment to bring the hill back to standards has now paid off as the trials have moved here from Park City, Utah, another Olympic venue.
Such events are good for the region as they bring in people, who spend money, and it provides exposure to national and even international audiences.
Winter sports is synonymous with Lake Placid and what better way to showcase the world-class venues than to have an event that will determine who represents Team USA in next February's Olympics in Beijing, China.
The jumping hill is joined by Mount Van Hoevenburg as a world class cross-country ski center as well. These venues are perfect for the trials.
The athletes will certainly enjoy competing in this winter-sports-rich environment, and their families and supporters will also enjoy a holiday break in our region.
As many as five men and women in each discipline will be selected for the national team, but only the winner in each discipline will be guaranteed a spot on the roster.
The full teams will be announced in late January.
Having the Olympic team trials hopefully will be just one of many events held in the Lake Placid area as the village gets set to host the World University games in 2023, which will be a highly-anticipated 11-day festival of music, culture, food and winter sports that will attract thousands.
ORDA deserves much of the credit for keeping Lake Placid and its sports venues relevant for so long. We've seen so many communities worldwide that have hosted Olympics only to see the venues shuttered and fall into disrepair.
Imagine seeing the venues where Eric Heiden won five gold medals and the U.S. hockey team shocked the Russians in the Miracle on Ice on their way to the gold medal, being bulldozed or left to gather cobwebs.
It would be unthinkable.
A smart investment by the state has paid off immeasurably over the four decades since the 1980 Winter Olympics, and hopefully it will for years to come.
