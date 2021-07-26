CHEERS to all those who competed in yesterday's IRONMAN competition in the Lake Placid region.
Competing in such a race is quite an accomplishment, and finishing it is also an accomplishment in and of itself.
The IRONMAN race format features three grueling legs of endurance racing in three different disciplines.
The race starts out in the frigid water of Mirror Lake with a 2.5 mile swim at the crack of dawn. With hundreds of competitors fighting for position, the swim portion of the race is perhaps the most exciting.
Elbows are flying, feet kicking and it is not uncommon for swimmers to get thrashed about the waves for some time before they can settle in and get into a smooth rhythm.
Divers are situated strategically underwater throughout the lake to rescue anyone who may get knocked out by an inadvertent elbow, knee, foot or forehead and find themselves floating unconscious to the bottom of the lake.
After finishing the swim leg, the exhausted competitors transition to the bike portion. The bike race covers 112 miles through the Adirondacks outside the Village of Lake Placid.
If anyone doesn't know or is uncertain, the Adirondacks are mountains.
Mountains and bike riding paint a picture of extreme suffering.
The bike ride can take hours and can crush a competitors soul if not for the glorious vistas that inspire them and bring energy to complete the leg.
The final trek of the endurance test is a 26.2 mile running marathon.
Again, hills are the enemy, not to mention to ridiculous amount of fatigue, soreness and mental anguish that washes over the field by this point.
Many find themselves walking portions of the race, but they keep going forward.
In all, the IRONMAN contestants will travel 140.3 miles in the water, on wheels and on the roads. The good racers can finish in under nine hours and those who are content to just make it to the end, can trudge in just before midnight for an 18-hour day.
Finishers are often greeted by cheering crowds no matter the hour, from the throngs of people who enjoy having the event visit the village each year.
The ovations and the emotions of the relieved finishers are inspiring.
Many of the spectators are family members and friends of the competitors who spend days in the area, eating at restaurants, staying hotels and buying things at local stores.
In addition to providing residents the opportunity to watch world-class athletes complete an enormous task, the IRONMAN also gives the region's wallet a boost.
So to all those who swim, pedal and plod, thanks for coming to our region and doing your best in one of sports most difficult challenges.
