CHEERS once again to frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Early on in the pandemic, frontline workers such as nurses, doctors, hospital staff, emergency medical technicians, police and firefighters were praised as heroes.
They put themselves on the frontlines every day battling the coronavirus and all of its dread.
Thankfully, the high numbers of cases in our region, state and even nation, began to dwindle as spring turned to summer and there was hope.
Businesses started reopening and things kind of got back to normal.
But then there were large spikes of the virus in parts of the country where things seemed to open up too soon as the political battle raged over the seriousness of the pandemic.
Healthcare workers were once again called upon to tend to the sick and dying in droves, but the accolades seemed fewer.
We kind of forgot about the frontline healthcare workers, or at least began to take them for granted a bit, and that is a shame.
We have recently seen another major spike of coronavirus cases across the country, including here in the North Country. The numbers, in fact, have climbed higher than ever before making the need for frontline workers even greater than it was in the spring.
Unfortunately, the pandemic has hit hospitals hard financially, adding to the stress frontline workers must endure every day they show up for a shift.
Yet, our doctors and nurses and hospital staff continue to show up and render aid in a professional, caring manner.
Let's hope we can get a grip on the latest outbreaks and bring our numbers back down in order to give frontline workers some relief.
So please, wear a mask, social distance, avoid large gatherings, wash hands and stay home if you do not feel well, and arrange to get tested.
While we are at it, Cheers to frontline workers in grocery stores and convenience stores too.
With more pressure being applied on people to stay home, the need for food and supplies is growing. People who work at grocery and convenience stores certainly are essential and they should be thanked for their efforts.
They are not saving lives so much, but working long hours at cash registers or stocking shelves with a mask on, and having to deal with sometimes unruly customers, is no picnic.
As we try to wind our way through this latest act of the pandemic, let's not forget our frontline workers and all they do for us.
Stay safe North Country.
