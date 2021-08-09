CHEERS to diversity and all it brings to enrich our daily lives.
The City of Plattsburgh Common Council is now the most diverse it has ever been with three women councilors and two men of color.
Caitlin Bopp recently joined Elizabeth Gibbs and Jennifer Tallon on the council to go along with Mayor Chris Rosenquest, a Black man, and Jaime Canales, an afro-latino.
The mixture of backgrounds and life experiences provides a great opportunity for city issues to be looked at through many different lenses.
When that happens, sound decisions are usually made.
The city has largely been represented by white men since it was incorporated in 1902. That is not surprising given the fact that the city is made up of about 90 percent white people, according to U.S. Census figures.
But, in recent times, we've seen some changes.
The first woman was elected to the Common Council when Christine Rotella won the Ward 5 seat in 1993.
Women have since become regulars on the council, and in most cases have contributed strongly to the progress of the city.
As Ward 3 Councilor, Gibbs said we look forward to the day when it is normal for women to fill at least half of the seats of government.
Perhaps the election of Kamala Harris to vice president will be a kick-start to bringing even more women into government.
The rise in women in city government is not the only progress the city has made. The city actually has an interesting track record when it comes to diverse representatives.
In 1999, Daniel Stewart was the first openly-gay person to be elected as a mayor in New York state. Stewart was re-elected twice, serving a total of six and a half years before leaving to take a state post.
Stewart's election, as historic as it is, was not the only first for the city.
In the early 1970's, The Rev. Roland St. Pierre, a Catholic priest, was elected as mayor, the first priest in the nation to become a mayor.
It is quite interesting for a city to go from a Catholic priest to a gay man as mayor in about two decades, and it shows that its residents, as voters, have an open mind and are willing to give any candidate who has a convincing platform to create a better quality of life a shot.
While being a diverse council is no guarantee that they will be successful on every issue they tackle, it is nice to know that issues will be viewed from a variety of perspectives, and given thoughts that they might not have received in previous years, not only in the city, but at every level of government.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.