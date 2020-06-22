CHEERS to fathers and all they mean to us.
Yesterday was the day we celebrated Father's Day and honored those in our lives that have had a profound impact on us.
For many, it was a time to spend some special time with their dad, have a favorite meal, give some gifts and express how much dad means.
Like Mother's Day, Father's Day is largely a made-up holiday, but one still worth celebrating.
We featured some special dads from our area in stories in the Press-Republican Sunday, and they gave us a glimpse of some amazing guys.
Cameron Hall, a father of six, Charlie Johnson, a father of three, Anthony T. Esposito Jr., a father of four daughters, and the basketball coaching father and son duo of Larry and Ryan Converse all talked about what it means for them to be a father.
The underlying theme is of course family.
These fathers, and most we presume, want only the best for their families, and will do whatever it takes to care for them.
Working long hours, building things at home or taking the kids out for ice cream are all traditional dad stuff, and stuff we have come to love and cherish.
Fatherhood, like motherhood is not an easy job.
It requires around-the-clock attention and tireless effort to make the best for a family. Sometimes, the best thing a dad can do is to just be there.
Mothers sometimes seem to get more credit as the glue of the family household, but equal recognition is deserved.
As we have seen so far this year, the world can be an intimidating place. With a coronavirus pandemic and racism dominating the news in recent months and weeks, many wonder where our society is heading.
Children must be frightened and confused.
Now is a time that we perhaps need dads, really good dads, more than ever.
We need dads to help teach us how to be safe from the virus, and we need dads to teach us that all people deserve respect, kindness and compassion.
We certainly need dads for many other aspects of life, but right now, those two items stand out the most.
Being a dad can be super rewarding, and it is wonderful to know that there are so many great dads in our community.
Yesterday may have been the designated day we celebrate dads, but we wish them health, happiness, peace and love each and every day for years to come.
