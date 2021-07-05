CHEERS to county fairs and their re-emergence this summer.
Fairs in Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties, as well as most counties across the state and region, were canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There were no rides, no food, no tractor-pulls, no music and no cow-plop bingo, and what a shame.
County fairs have become a strong tradition across the nation over the past 100 years or so, and they give everyone a chance to enjoy some summer fun.
They were born from agriculture and were a way of giving young farmers a chance to show off their prize livestock and a chance for old farmers to do some business.
That element of the fair still exists as 4-H youngsters from across each county set up shop in the fair grounds barns for the week, readying their animals for chance to win a blue ribbon.
Fairs were also a chance for kitchen experts to show off their baking skills with pie contests and displays of the finest jams and jellies, maple syrup, honey and other assorted treats.
Eventually fairs became full-blown events with midway rides and games, food booths and a myriad of entertainment.
For the better part of a week each summer, residents of various counties can visit their fair with their families and enjoy a relaxing night.
It's also a great chance to watch an entertaining musical show as local fairs have done well in booking top line acts for the grandstand crowds.
And of course, no fair would be complete without a demolition derby. There is just something about watching old cars crash into each other that brings out the excitement.
The food is also a great attraction.
Local restaurants or service clubs often have food booths at the fair and support of them is usually strong. The fair gives restaurants an opportunity to further connect with customers, and gives local organizations a chance to meet and greet the public and make a little money for their causes.
Italian sausages with peppers and onions, Michigans, cotton candy, and of course, fried dough, are all fair staples that we love to gorge on each summer.
Last year we were deprived of our fairs due to the pandemic, but they are back this year thankfully.
Planning for them has been difficult and COVID-19 protocols will be in place, but for the most part, fairs should go off as normal.
It was a bit difficult booking musical acts this year due to the unknown of the COVID-19 situation, but there will be entertainment.
The first fair in our region will be the Clinton County Fair at the fair grounds in Morrisonville from July 27 to Aug. 1.
We hope you will attend and have a great time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.