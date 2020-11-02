CHEERS to State Sen. Betty Little for her brave move to alert people about the benefits of getting screened for breast cancer.
Little, the soon-to-be retiring senator from the Glens Falls area, wrote a story last week about her recent experience with breast cancer.
It was quite a surprise for many who have known the senator to be a healthy and vibrant woman on the job of representing the people of the northeast corner of the state in both the Assembly and the Senate for decades.
In her story, Little talked about how a lump was found during a routine mammogram exam this past July. She mentioned how some people have skipped routine medical procedures this year out of alarm for the coronavirus.
She said she could have easily been one of those people, but instead chose to have her mammogram during COVID-19.
It turns out it was the right decision for Little as the lump was so obscure that she could not find it in a self-exam, and her doctor could not even find it, even though they knew where it was because of the mammogram.
Little had the lump removed and underwent five days of radiation therapy, and is on the road to recovery, which brings us all great relief.
The purpose of her story was to let people know the importance of cancer screening.
As a senator, she was helpful in approving legislation that allows women to get mammograms for free in New York state. That accomplishment alone deserves a rousing Cheer.
Now, with her personal story, Little is doing a tremendous part in educating women about the dangers of breast cancer and steps they can take to prevent it or catch it early.
We can't thank her enough for that gesture and we wish her nothing but health and happiness for many years to come.
In addition to Cheering Little, we would also like to Cheer Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) and the 22 local men participating in the American Cancer Society's Real Men Wear Pink, a breast cancer awareness fundraiser recently held.
The cause raised more than $35,000 towards breast cancer awareness, a sum the fellas should be proud of.
To make it a bit more interesting, Jones agreed to have his hair dyed pink if the goal of $30,000 was met.
It was, and the good spirited Assemblyman went under the dye for a smashing new look.
The thought that Little, Jones and 22 "real men" are thinking of others gives us a warm feeling as we leave October and slide into November.
But no matter the month, cancer awareness will always be an important part of our lives.
