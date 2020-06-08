CHEERS to the organizers of Saturday's Black Lives Matter No Justice, No Peace protest in downtown Plattsburgh.
Hundreds of people showed up to show their support for Black Lives Matter and an end to racism.
It was an impressive turnout for the North Country and indicated that, like much of the rest of the nation, people here are fed up with police brutality against black people.
The protest, and protests across the country the past two weeks, was sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25, Memorial Day.
Floyd died after police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee against Floyd's neck while Floyd lay face first on the ground with his hands cuffed behind his back.
Floyd pleaded for his life saying that he could not breathe numerous times and calling out for his mother.
The incident was recorded by a bystander and showed on social media for all to see.
It sparked a national outrage that is still burning.
There have been large protests in cities across the country the past two weeks, dominating news coverage, even overshadowing news of the coronavirus pandemic.
At some of those protests, violence has erupted and businesses have been burned and looted. Police have clashed with people and there have even been deaths.
Fortunately for the Plattsburgh march, there was no such violence or looting. People shouted with passion, but everyone seemed to be considerate of each other.
Just about everyone wore a mask and did their best to social distance with respect to coronavirus health guidelines.
Hats off to the organizers, the city, police and the attendees for a job well done.
All four officers involved in the death of Floyd in the Minneapolis incident were fired and Chauvin was charged with murder. The other three officers are also facing charges.
But the nation wants and needs more than just those arrests.
We need to see a true commitment to a change of policies, practices and attitudes towards people. Racism, quite simply, has to end, and end now.
The City of Plattsburgh has pledged to reform its own policies to ensure that police treat people fairly.
Police Chief Levi Ritter, who joined protesters on Saturday, said he is committed to making improvements and that offers great hope.
The North Country has long been known as a place with a heart as big as its landscape, and the large turnout of people of all ages, genders and colors at Saturday's protest was perfect proof.
Life may not be perfect around here, but we are blessed with people who do care, and that always is worth marching for.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.