CHEERS to 2021 and all the hope and new beginnings it brings with it.
For many, the departure of 2020 could not come soon enough as it was filled with plenty of misery and fear.
The coronavirus pandemic dominated our lives for most of the year, and caused serious problems in so many areas.
The loss of jobs, businesses, events and not to mention lives as COVID-19 hit us hard from March right through to the end of December.
It is still raging on and causing even more damage than we saw early last year.
2020 also brought us civil strife as we experienced weeks upon weeks of protesting in support of justice and an end to institutional racism.
The protests were sparked by the killing of George Floyd, a Black man from Minneapolis, by a now former police officer, in late May.
People marched in streets in cities large and small across the nation demanding police reform and justice for Floyd and other Black people who have been killed by authorities in recent years.
The protests even went global as events were held in Europe and other parts of the world urging racial harmony.
Unfortunately, many of the protests in the U.S. turned violent as businesses were trashed and people beaten.
It was a turbulent summer for sure, but the hope is that in 2021, we will take what we've learned from these incidents and apply it towards growing better relations for all.
And as we deal with the new year, we will have some new faces leading the way. Joe Biden will be our new president and the Senate may also even have a new look after a special runoff in Georgia this week.
Let's hope our new leadership can work with all parties to bring about more unification instead of division.
Locally, the City of Plattsburgh will have a new mayor in Chris Rosenquest.
Rosenquest faces many great challenges and residents of the city, many of whom have voiced their displeasure of their government this past year, will be watching closely.
The new mayor has pledged cooperation and transparency as his approach to the job, and we wish him all the best as he takes the helm in this new year.
We are also hopeful that 2021 will turn out to be the year of the vaccine as doses of the coronavirus-defeating concoction have already begun rolling out.
It may take several months, but there is great hope that the vaccine will effectively neutralize the virus and allow us more so to return to the way of life we knew before COVID-19.
But until then, we must continue to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines and wear a mask, social distance, avoid large gatherings and wash hands.
As always, stay safe, North Country.
