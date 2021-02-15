CHEERS to area food shelves and those that donate to them.
The need for food and clothing supplies has been a great concern during the coronavirus pandemic and as we approach one full year of stress, the need for supplies continues.
The pandemic has hit so many so hard over the past year.
In addition to the deaths and sicknesses, we have seen businesses close, people lose their jobs, schools fall behind in the critical job of educating our children, and so many other hardships.
We have also seen people go hungry.
There have been caravans of vehicles stretching for miles in cities across the country of people waiting in line to get a few days' groceries donated to them.
For many, it will be the only food they get that week, and they hope it lasts long enough to feed their families until the next food giveaway.
Lines of people waiting to get free food have not been seen like this probably since the Great Depression of the 1930s. It is a stark reminder of how serious this pandemic is, and has been and is likely to be.
While we have been somewhat fortunate in the North Country to not feel the devastation as much as other areas of the country, we have still been jolted.
This past summer, there were lines of hundreds of vehicles waiting to get free milk and other supplies at giveaways hosted by the Joint Council for Economic Opportunity in Plattsburgh and Malone.
People needed the milk and food and it was eye-opening.
While we praise those who operate food shelves we recognize that they can't do it without support.
Donations to area food shelves are certainly welcome and needed.
Certain items are better for food shelves than others, and people will do well to understand this as they generously donate food.
Cash is always king, as it allows food shelves to purchase exactly what is needed most.
In lieu of cash, these are some of the top items to donated to a food shelf according to Taste of Home:
Applesauce, canned beans, canned chicken, canned fish (tuna and salmon), canned meat (Spam and ham), canned vegetables, cooking oils (olive and canola), crackers, dried herbs and spices, fruit (canned or dried), granola bars, instant mashed potatoes, meals in a box, nuts, pasta, peanut butter, rice, shelf table and powdered milk, soup, stew and chili, and whole grain cereal.
Items to skip include junk food, items with glass or cellophane packaging, which can be broken in transit, and things that need can openers or special equipment (pop-top cans whether for veggies, meat or fruit are a plus.)
The hope is that the distribution of vaccines for the coronavirus will step up quickly and we can all see an end to the suffering soon.
But until then, many people will still need help and donations to area food shelves are always welcomed.
Stay safe North Country.
