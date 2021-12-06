JEERS to unprepared hikers, and the danger they can cause to themselves and rescuers.
State Forest Rangers had to respond recently to a group of hikers who called for help from the summit of Mt. Marcy, the tallest peak in the state.
The group had climbed the mountain, which was covered in eight inches of snow, in sneakers. They were complaining of frozen feet and requested a ride off the mountain.
No kidding.
Not a good idea to summit Marcy at this time of year in sneakers.
The Rangers had trouble locating the hikers since no one in the group could read a map, according to published reports.
Rangers eventually found them and helped them to their cars, ending what could have been a tragic situation.
Mt. Marcy is a hard hike. It is nearly 15 miles roundtrip with more than 3,000 feet of elevation gain.
There are many other hard hikes in the Adirondacks and they are not for the unprepared.
So please, take these recommendations from the state seriously when considering a hike in the winter or anytime.
Wear proper gear and attire, including sturdy, waterproof comfortable boots.
Moisture-wicking synthetic fabrics that keep your skin dry and help regulate your body temperature in both cold and warm weather - avoid cotton as it holds moisture.
Layered clothing is recommended even for summer hikes.
A watch or other time-keeping device.
Trekking poles will reduce leg fatigue and joint pain, and snowshoes and traction devices in the winter.
You should also carry a map, compass, global positioning system and extra batteries.
You should also wear a waterproof/windproof jacket, hat, gloves, thermal undergarments (pack extra), wool socks (pack extra) and goggles and a face mask.
For lighting, wear a headlamp, carry a flash light and lanterns.
A first-aid kit is also a must.
A whistle, signal mirror, duct tape, a pocket knife/multi-tool, etc. and bright colored cloth are also good items to have.
Matches in waterproof container, a lighter and fire starters are also needed to start a fire if necessary.
For food, choose high protein and high calorie items, and pack extra food. In the winter, break food into small pieces and pack in the center of pack to avoid freezing.
Pack at least two liters of water per person or more than you think you will need. A water filtration or purifying system is also a good idea, and in the winter, insulate your hydro-tubing or pack water in the center of pack to avoid freezing.
For emergency shelter, a tent, space blanket and tarp are essential.
Plan where you are going and use maps, guides, or DEC's website to plan your trip.
Check trail conditions before hiking, plan when you expect to return, and leave trip plans with family or friends, and update them with any changes to your plans.
There are many more tips and information available for hikers of all levels by viewing 10 Hiking Essentials at dec.ny.gov.
The Adirondacks are a great place to enjoy nature and challenge yourself, but they can also be exceedingly dangerous.
Please take some time to prepare and make sure your adventures are realistic and that they are healthy and safe for all.
